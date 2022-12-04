The Long & Winding Road: Wake up and smell the butter

Wake up! Snap out of it, people. It’s been 10 days since many of us ate too much Thanksgiving turnkey. It’s way past time to get up and move that bod. Turkeys contain the amino acid tryptophan, which apparently produces good sleep (for the human, that is) and even happier moods. But are two or three or even five slices of the holiday bird really enough to shove you into a couch coma for a week-plus?

No, say the experts. According to Healthline.com, “you’d have to eat 20 servings of turkey to equal one dose of tryptophan in pill form [a sleep aid]. That’s a lot of trips to the buffet!”

So what are some of the other reasons we want to nap on Thanksgiving, and perhaps upcoming Christmas, Chanukah, New Years and other winter holidays? We can always use a good night’s sleep but not hibernation.

One answer to our sleepiness could be all the other food we consume on our meal-focused celebrations, of course. I don’t know about you, but mashed potatoes (including the required 18 sticks of real butter) and white-flour rolls, more drink that normal, plus pumpkin, mincemeat, pecan, chocolate or candy-cane (a real thing) pies, will definitely overload you with carbs and sugar. We all know that after the joy of those treats entering our mouths, the after-effects equal crash and burn. It’s so worth it, though, and it beats trying to extend our lives by embracing rigid rules of eating healthy every single day (no carbs, caffeine, alcohol, sugar, or pretty much anything delicious, and don’t forget to fast). So though vegetarians and vegans avoid the turkey and all that butter (I grew up in Wisconsin, where it’s illegal to quit the yellow yumminess) they, too, may long to sneak in a lovely horizontal break.

Also, consider the political, er, conversations that can fire up some people, but exhaust others. Those exchanges that you promised yourself you would resist at the family gathering with your Uncle Vic or your husband’s Grandma Trumpet. But then, after last month’s surprising Midterm results, it became just too hard to keep your lips firmly pressed together — even after intentionally stuffing too much yam casserole into your mouth. That did not keep you from shouting out about the lack of the predicted Red Tsunami. And the Thanksgiving living-room hell broke out! When it comes to these festive gatherings, hot politics are best left at the front door. During your next family feast, when you’re tempted to engage in fisticuffs with relatives or neighbors who (incredulously) disagree with you, definitely consider sneaking upstairs or down the hall to the guest room to “rest your eyes.”

And remember there’s always gratitude, an emotion available to all, which can magically clear the room of anger and righteousness.

Early December marks the beginning of the end of the calendar year, and a time we may reflect. Was it a good year for you? Are things getting better? If not, what can you do to change that in 2023? Are there people you love and who love you back, buckets-full? Is there a new grand baby on the scene, and she’s, frankly, a mini-genius? Is your dog (insert: cat, mule, ferret, spider) the best friend ever? Are you warm and dry, and have enough food and friends and fun in your life? All that could be enough to help you sleep, and to dream deeply, without becoming comatose. And if you know people who need help, now’s the time. If not you, who?

Happy holidays, and may your December be, if not physically warm, then ripe with a glow of friendship and love.

See you next year, everybody!