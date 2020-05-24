The Long & Winding Road: Virus reveals deadly inequities for our neighbors and beyond

I ache for our northern neighbors, the members of the Navajo Nation. Like many other minorities in this country, the Navajo people have suffered sickness and death from COVID-19 at a higher rate than most people. Last week, the Navajo Nation passed both New York and New Jersey to become the U.S. location with the highest per-capital COVID-19 infection rate at more than 2,300 cases of the virus per 100,000 people. (That contrasts with approximately 1,800 in New York and 1,670 in New Jersey, according to media reports.) The new coronavirus has ripped back the thin facade of so-called equity in the United States. As minorities suffer more from this virus than many in the privileged classes, it is time for people to take a hard look at inequities in health care, food supplies, living spaces and power.
In the U.S., African Americans make up approximately 13% of the population, but 27% of the COVID-19 deaths. In California, with the highest number of Hispanic residents — 40% of the population — more than half of the cases have fallen to that demographic. That is partly because many workers in elderly care, service and transportation are held by minorities. These are not the jobs employees have the luxury of doing from their laptops at the kitchen table. Is this the country we want it to be?
When it comes to our safety and health, we all deserve the best life possible, and its quality should not be determined by where we live, our culture or our skin color.
But look at the common conditions found in poor communities: food deserts, lack of quality health care centers, poor living conditions and rampant diseases like diabetes, which make people more vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.
On the Navajo reservation, add to that the lack of running water. How are you supposed to wash your hands for the time it takes to sing two “Happy Birthdays” several times a day when you don’t have easy access to water? Many Navajo families live together in close quarters, sometimes one roof over three or even four generations. That is common in poor urban neighborhoods as well. Living close to family is a privilege, of course. But several children having to share a bed, or three generations using a solitary bathroom, is something many of us don’t endure. Some Navajo families have had several people die within days or weeks of one another, devastating the remaining family members.
While many American cities and states have recently begun to ease the stay-at-home orders that were widely issued in March, Navajo President Nez set up strict curfews last month, warning people to stay home during the weekends. It is one of the strictest stay-at-home rules issued in the U.S., but Nez hopes it will save lives. Those who leave home during restricted hours must have documentation to go out or face citations and fines. The Hopi Tribe, surrounded by the Navajo Nation land, joined forces in upholding curfews on native land, and asked tourists to stay away.
Many of us wonder how this virus will end, and what our country will look like after a vaccine is developed to end the purge of COVID-19. Let’s take this time to reflect on how to make life more fair, more beneficial and more beautiful for everyone — of all races and cultures.
To contribute to an effort to distribute food and water to the Navajo and Hopi Nations, go to the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/NHFC19Relief.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!