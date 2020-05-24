The Long & Winding Road: Virus reveals deadly inequities for our neighbors and beyond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I ache for our northern neighbors, the members of the Navajo Nation. Like many other minorities in this country, the Navajo people have suffered sickness and death from COVID-19 at a higher rate than most people. Last week, the Navajo Nation passed both New York and New Jersey to become the U.S. location with the highest per-capital COVID-19 infection rate at more than 2,300 cases of the virus per 100,000 people. (That contrasts with approximately 1,800 in New York and 1,670 in New Jersey, according to media reports.) The new coronavirus has ripped back the thin facade of so-called equity in the United States. As minorities suffer more from this virus than many in the privileged classes, it is time for people to take a hard look at inequities in health care, food supplies, living spaces and power.

In the U.S., African Americans make up approximately 13% of the population, but 27% of the COVID-19 deaths. In California, with the highest number of Hispanic residents — 40% of the population — more than half of the cases have fallen to that demographic. That is partly because many workers in elderly care, service and transportation are held by minorities. These are not the jobs employees have the luxury of doing from their laptops at the kitchen table. Is this the country we want it to be?