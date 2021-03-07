The Long & Winding Road: Van gazing to get through this time of times

My mother died this past fall, nine months after I’d last visited. Still, she was not happy in her last year of Alzheimer’s and lockdown. Now I see her in a different place, surrounded by old friends.

Through all that, I never stopped searching online to look at vans. It was as if by viewing people in this van world, I could find a refuge from the isolation and world tragedy of COVID-19. Bedtime? Well, maybe a little internet browsing. Just a few more minutes…

I became like someone who cannot stop asking everybody their opinions about their new love. Or brand-new runners who are soon spouting off advice about running-shoe inserts, sports watches and the best training plans.

“How fascinating. Really,” come the responses, eyes glazed over.

After nearly buying a pickup with camper a few times, I decided if I were going to travel on my own—correction, with Maxx—a camper might be the safer route. You can move from the back of the vehicle to the front without going outside, if need be.

Then there was the question of small van versus high-roof van. Nobody really needs a stand-up van, of course.