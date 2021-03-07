The Long & Winding Road: Van gazing to get through this time of times

It began as an obsession. One of those late-night-during-a-global-pandemic obsessions. Rather than turning to gambling, drugs or sky diving, I found another way to distract myself this past year.
I’m talking about falling down the gopher hole of internet van gazing. Along the way, there were pickup slide-in camper shells and travel trailers, too. But those vans won my heart.
Here’s how it all began.
As my 93-year-old mother became isolated in her assisted-living facility a year ago, my five siblings and I became frantic trying to figure out how we could safely visit her. Pre-pandemic, we would stay at the facility or rent a nearby room.
My idea: rent a live-in van for a couple of weeks and drive out to see her. I teach virtually, so I could work on the road. Why not fly? Beyond the obvious virus reasons, I wanted her to meet my newest four-legged buddy, Maxx. Mom had been a great fan of my last furry friend, Maudy (RIP). I figured if anyone could liven up her world, it would be a 1-year-old pup.
Then we got the news as did so many families: No matter how lovely (i.e. expensive) these places were, no visitors. Full stop. The dream of taking Mom for a van ride dissolved in the rotten reality of a world-wide pandemic.
My mother died this past fall, nine months after I’d last visited. Still, she was not happy in her last year of Alzheimer’s and lockdown. Now I see her in a different place, surrounded by old friends.
Through all that, I never stopped searching online to look at vans. It was as if by viewing people in this van world, I could find a refuge from the isolation and world tragedy of COVID-19. Bedtime? Well, maybe a little internet browsing. Just a few more minutes…
I became like someone who cannot stop asking everybody their opinions about their new love. Or brand-new runners who are soon spouting off advice about running-shoe inserts, sports watches and the best training plans.
“How fascinating. Really,” come the responses, eyes glazed over.
After nearly buying a pickup with camper a few times, I decided if I were going to travel on my own—correction, with Maxx—a camper might be the safer route. You can move from the back of the vehicle to the front without going outside, if need be.
Then there was the question of small van versus high-roof van. Nobody really needs a stand-up van, of course.
Back to the internet, and the scrolling, scrolling, scrolling. There are many sites to get lost in, but my favorite is conversiontrader.com. I contacted van owners and small-time van builders, asking questions, complimenting them on their builds, and, in the time of the novel coronavirus, made new acquaintances. Late at night, mostly, when Flagstaff slept but van builders didn’t seem to.
I also enlisted a couple of pals who knew about this kind of stuff. One got so into it, he texted with several available rigs he found online. Thanks, Russell! It was yet another way to stay connected during this time.
I asked other friends and family if they thought I was nuts. Some said yes. But did that slow me down? I bet you can answer that.
I’ll stop here, so you can anticipate my next column of Van News! And who knows, maybe you’ll join me in my obsession. Open road, anybody?