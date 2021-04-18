The Long & Winding Road: The old joys are returning

Normally at the arrival of springtime, it is the fruit trees blossoming that move me the most. The crabapple trees in my backyard, the pear trees next door, the apple trees in the park down the street, and all the pink or white blooms that burst open on branches all across town.
This year, though, it’s the arrival of school buses that nearly brings tears to my eyes. The bus drivers must assume I’m a dithering fool as I wave to them while they rumble by. But maybe not, because most grin and wave back, post-pandemic communication without words.
Last week I stopped in at the Safeway store on Cedar Avenue. As I stepped out of my car, I felt an oddness. Something I wasn’t used to anymore was coming toward me in my peripheral vision. A mysterious breeze? An endangered species? What were these tall, hoodied, backpacked, two-legged creatures?
Oh wait! It’s all coming back to me. These were Coconino High School students on lunch break. They filed into the grocery store, joking and laughing, some talking intently with one another after a year of online school. They were there perhaps to buy Starbucks beverages, or snacks from the deli, or cupcakes from the bakery. Mostly, though, they were finally together and out in the real world.
I feel their pleasure, and my own echoes theirs. Friends I’ve known for 40 years drove through town last week, en route from California to their home in Santa Fe. It was not clear until the last minute whether they would come by. I had just finished Zoom teaching my last first-year journalism class of the semester when they rolled into my driveway, their Subaru wagon stuffed to the ceiling, two bikes atop the roof.
We’re all three fully vaccinated, yet we wore our masks as we greeted one another. I find that habits hard to develop are often the most difficult to drop. Once inside, though, we all agreed we could forgo our masks. We even hugged!
As we ate at my kitchen table, they told me of the trials of their time in California. And then it was as if we were back in Santa Fe, where we first met and where I lived before migrating west to Flagstaff three decades ago. We were all 30 again, making each other laugh and telling stories of the bizarre and entertaining.
And laugh I did. After dinner we moved to the living room, and talked for hours. Even a story about a crazy reality show, told by a man who does not own a television, brought tears of laughter. This guy knows how to tell an amusing story straight faced in a way that gets everyone else in the room gasping for air. (Teaser: Pairs of humans, stripped naked, must survive in the desert for 21 days. As my friend reenacted one of the contestants carefully walking in homemade yucca sandals, his wife and I nearly fell off the couch.)
That night, as I snuggled deep into my covers, I felt a joy and calm I’ve been missing. What was it, I wondered. Then it hit me: I’ve not had another human being spend the night in my house since February 2020. More than a year of silence, of isolation, of learning how to live alone during a global pandemic. (Of course my four-legged Maxx entirely saved me, so I wasn’t truly living alone.) But the connection I felt with old friends like Cyndy and Steve brought me peace. I felt valued, I felt seen,and I was content. While I did not hear their deep breathing into sleep, I sensed it. I soon slept like a rock in a river bed.
It’s been friends throughout this year who have helped me stay sane—or mostly sane. You know who you are, and I cherish you. As we all learn how to best venture back out into the world, we will appreciate our friends, family and strangers more than ever. Let’s make that a lasting emotion, a devotion.