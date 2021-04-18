The Long & Winding Road: The old joys are returning

We’re all three fully vaccinated, yet we wore our masks as we greeted one another. I find that habits hard to develop are often the most difficult to drop. Once inside, though, we all agreed we could forgo our masks. We even hugged!

As we ate at my kitchen table, they told me of the trials of their time in California. And then it was as if we were back in Santa Fe, where we first met and where I lived before migrating west to Flagstaff three decades ago. We were all 30 again, making each other laugh and telling stories of the bizarre and entertaining.

And laugh I did. After dinner we moved to the living room, and talked for hours. Even a story about a crazy reality show, told by a man who does not own a television, brought tears of laughter. This guy knows how to tell an amusing story straight faced in a way that gets everyone else in the room gasping for air. (Teaser: Pairs of humans, stripped naked, must survive in the desert for 21 days. As my friend reenacted one of the contestants carefully walking in homemade yucca sandals, his wife and I nearly fell off the couch.)