The Long & Winding Road: The New Year is Here

It is 2023! How the H-E-double-toothpicks did that happen?

I’m very happy to say goodbye to 2022 (another firm adios to 2020 and 2021) and to cross my New-Year’s fingers that we’re almost done with the you-know-what and ready to party!

And, if instead the winter tightens the grip of the pandemic’s icy fingers, I hope we can take care of ourselves and each other without all the mean-spirited rhetoric that has kept getting worse over the past few years.

One would think that a world-wide epidemic would have brought us together. It would have made us compassionate, understanding and extra loving. It would have helped us to see each other’s points of view and become better listeners.

Whoops. Somehow we missed that memo. Instead, over time we chose how we as individuals would handle the public virus and then became judgy — either too loudly or stealthily in our minds — as others did the same from their opposite points of view, in person and especially online.

But stop me now. I really do not want to write a New Year’s column about a disease! Let’s move on, as so many people are saying.

The New Year is the time for reflections and dreams. Gratitude is a daily state of mind but feels extra meaningful on the very first day of a new year, don’t you think?

I am grateful that my siblings and friends take me as I am, and while they probably recognize my short-comings (I may have one, OK maybe two), they mostly sit in support, as I try to do for them.

I am grateful for my adult children, who still make me laugh, introduce me to new music and call regularly just to catch up. Especially when you live alone, that’s huge.

I am grateful for a roof over my warm bed, and a pooch who helps keep me grounded. (So, not quite alone.)

I am grateful for my health. As we get older, darnitall, our bodies slow down and aches and conditions become group discussions, and it’s senseless to plan for 30 years into the future. Overall, though, I am happy with my body and my mind, lucky that I love salads, running and yoga and able to ignore horrible new studies sent to me by a sibling on the metals found in chocolates. (Seriously, if I haven’t been killed by them yet after seven decades on this planet, do I really need to stop with the dark chocolate at my age?)

I am grateful for young people across the globe committed to healing the planet and pushing for other change.

I am grateful for our recent snowstorms, and the snowpack that will help us this summer and beyond during fire season.

I am grateful for this newspaper and other small and medium local publications that remain a source of news and entertainment for years to come. People can diss a community paper and joke about its use for their bird cages, but where would they find out about city council, community news and new businesses (think chocolates) without these pages, be they printed or on screens? I’ve never lived in a community without a newspaper, and I never want to.

What do I wish for in 2023?

Love and calm for my grown children and their loved ones (dogs count!).

My brain to hold out for one or two more decades — I’ll take this year, though and go one step at a time.

The citizens of Ukraine to find their country is all theirs again, and that the mad Russian leader realizes he does not need to take over another people’s land, killing civilians along the way, to appease his ego.

Peace and warmth for humans and other sentient beings.

May the light of life surround each of you in this New Year. Whether you braved the cold to watch our gigantic pine cone drop last weekend or partied with friends or strangers or stayed home, may you find peace, love and fun in 2023.

Happy New Year. Blessed be.