The Long & Winding Road: The mystery of the candy-bowl disappearance

Where is my candy bowl, kids?
Sure, I knew when I left it on my porch Halloween night, all the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and the Hershey’s Kisses might disappear into one trick-or-treater’s pillowcase. I walked down the block to a neighbor’s backyard gathering, leaving a note with my candy: “Help yourself, but do leave some for others.”
When I returned home just an hour later, I was pleased to find the bowl half full. I felt ridiculously proud of the kiddos who had stopped by, and who thoughtfully left some for those who came after them. (Even though I had forgotten to include the all-important word, “Please” in my note.) I turned on a TV mystery show, deciding I’d just leave the bowl and note as is. Maxx barked at the front door a few times – as is his job – but I just reassured him it was more trick-or-treaters, and all was hunky-dory. When I opened the door at 9 p.m. though, no bowl.
I would not have been surprised if an empty bowl looked up at me from my porch chair. But no bowl? Punks! This was neither a precious item nor one with sentimental value. But, still. Why not just take the candy and run? That could be the trick. Teenagers, a couple of friends said later. Remember being a teen, with those swirling hormones that pushed you to do crazy things, to try to impress that boy or girl, to take silly risks -- especially when high on Halloween sugar? Stealing someone’s candy bowl, while downright inconsiderate, is better than any seriously rash act. Maybe it was a dare, or a last-minute, thoughtless decision. I’ll never know.
Halloween always takes me back to my childhood, and to the days of parenting my own little ones. I remember growing up – the six of us kids at various ages and in a variety of costumes (mine with a cowgirl theme), would dump our bags onto the living room rug, and sort through the stash to practice candy-trading rivaling Wall Street. Decades later, my own children did their own bartering, becoming one-night mini brokers as tiny mountains of chocolates were swapped for piles of packaged Skittles or Sweet Tarts.
Perhaps my white plastic bowl with the colorful trim lies in the weeds somewhere nearby, or, as I like to imagine, it’s been handed over to the teenager’s mother. She’s using it right now to stir cookie dough. Have a safe journey into your future, dear Bowl. Consider letting your new owners utilize you for handing out their own Halloween treats down the road. Maybe one year I’ll see you on someone’s porch. I won’t grab you in self-righteousness, but may simply wink and move on. As we all must.
Today marks the end of this year’s daylight saving time – though not for us here in Flagstaff. We do not join in that tradition. While the rest of the country and much of the world moves clocks an hour forward in the spring and an hour back in the autumn, Arizona does not – except for the Navajo Nation. To confuse matters more in the northern part of the state, the Hopi Nation, surrounded by Navajo country, aligns with the rest of Arizona and does not alter its clock faces.
The idea behind daylight saving time varies, but most regard it as a way to extend the days during the warmer months. Every year, people complain or condone the practice loudly. To me, the toughest part for those of us in non-complying Arizona is keeping track of what time it is in the rest of the country. “Wait, am I two or three hours behind my sister in New York City?” Or, “Hold on! Is it too early to call my son in California, or are we on the same time now?”
Still, we live in a state of beautiful light and lovely skies, and November is another month to embrace. Regardless of the time, and no matter the location of a missing bowl.