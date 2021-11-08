The Long & Winding Road: The mystery of the candy-bowl disappearance

Where is my candy bowl, kids?

Sure, I knew when I left it on my porch Halloween night, all the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and the Hershey’s Kisses might disappear into one trick-or-treater’s pillowcase. I walked down the block to a neighbor’s backyard gathering, leaving a note with my candy: “Help yourself, but do leave some for others.”

When I returned home just an hour later, I was pleased to find the bowl half full. I felt ridiculously proud of the kiddos who had stopped by, and who thoughtfully left some for those who came after them. (Even though I had forgotten to include the all-important word, “Please” in my note.) I turned on a TV mystery show, deciding I’d just leave the bowl and note as is. Maxx barked at the front door a few times – as is his job – but I just reassured him it was more trick-or-treaters, and all was hunky-dory. When I opened the door at 9 p.m. though, no bowl.