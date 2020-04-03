The Long & Winding Road: ‘That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round’

I have talked more to my family and friends via phone than I have in decades. A friend said it’s like our high school days, but back then talking to all my bosom buddies every night—pulling the family phone as far away from family as possible—I had to fight scads of siblings for phone time. The number of Skype/Zoom/FaceTime calls I’ve had for work—and for birthday celebrations or “quarantini” cocktail parties—is significant, too. Now that we have cell phones equipped with ear buds or headphones, though, we don’t even have to end up with sore necks. Maybe we can temporarily get by without our body workers after all.

I am incredibly lucky I have a job that pays well while I’m staying home and teaching in my pajamas—er, I mean professionally teaching online. That’s not true of baristas, beauticians, bartenders, massage therapists, cooks, servers and all those regulars in our lives. We need to keep them in our minds and hearts, sure, but also in our wallets. Why not send them some dough, and keep the economy going?

This is a time for self-care and caring for others. Does your neighbor need you to do a grocery run? Can you Venmo your self-employed pal? Will you look back at this trying time and feel proud of your actions, and closer to those people from whom you were forced to step away?

Let’s be kind. We are in this together. We want to help make ourselves and others whole, while we keep our sense of humor, pet the dog and run, walk or skip in the woods. Meanwhile, the first Rufous hummingbird arrived, hungry and oblivious of the pandemic. Joy.

