The Long & Winding Road: Thanking and protecting our beloved woods and open spaces

“Let’s get into the woods before they close them,” a running pal texted Friday.

For those of us who run in the woods, or people who hike, bike or just walk around with their dogs or their birding binoculars, we all want the best for our forests. During this drought, who would resent the city, county or Forest Service for closing down our access to these tree-towering trails?

Still, as I ran with a couple of buddies last week, we wondered how much longer we’d be able to head to Schultz Pass trail or other favorite spots, crossing our fingers (toes being constrained in our running shoes) that it wouldn’t come too soon. Normally, we have this kind of conversation later. And summer is not even here yet.

Living in the West, and in this city surrounded by the largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest in the whole wide world, and our beloved stands of aspen, we understand the necessity for caution.

KNAU radio (also local and beloved) reported last week that Coconino National Forest personnel reported nearly 60 deserted camp fires since mid-March. Wait, what? Of course, I’d love to blame those clueless Phoenicians and various itinerants, but it can’t all be out-of-towners, can it? Or our very own beer-swilling teens who go to the woods to escape probing parents and the looks of law enforcement?