The Long & Winding Road: Thanking and protecting our beloved woods and open spaces

“Let’s get into the woods before they close them,” a running pal texted Friday.
For those of us who run in the woods, or people who hike, bike or just walk around with their dogs or their birding binoculars, we all want the best for our forests. During this drought, who would resent the city, county or Forest Service for closing down our access to these tree-towering trails?
Still, as I ran with a couple of buddies last week, we wondered how much longer we’d be able to head to Schultz Pass trail or other favorite spots, crossing our fingers (toes being constrained in our running shoes) that it wouldn’t come too soon. Normally, we have this kind of conversation later. And summer is not even here yet.
Living in the West, and in this city surrounded by the largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest in the whole wide world, and our beloved stands of aspen, we understand the necessity for caution.
KNAU radio (also local and beloved) reported last week that Coconino National Forest personnel reported nearly 60 deserted camp fires since mid-March. Wait, what? Of course, I’d love to blame those clueless Phoenicians and various itinerants, but it can’t all be out-of-towners, can it? Or our very own beer-swilling teens who go to the woods to escape probing parents and the looks of law enforcement?
It’s got to be some of us, too. Friends, strangers, other lovers of the ponderosas who somehow do not know better. Because of the dangers (and the evidence of those campfires), the Coconino National Forest joined the Kaibab, Tonto and Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests in implementing stage-one fire restrictions this month. That means currently no fires, charcoal and wood stoves outside of “established recreation sites,” and don’t light up your cigarettes or pipes—tobacco or otherwise—except for in “developed areas.”
The Coconino National Forest spokesman expected a ban on all fires in the forest would be implemented in the not-too-distant future, according to the radio story.
Last year’s numbers of acres burned were terrifying. And they should put our potential banishment from our favorite woods into some perspective, when the closures come.
Last year, 2,520 wildfires burned 978,519 acres of state, federal and tribal lands, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, an agency that also imposed fire restrictions on state lands in eight counties, including Coconino.
“Of those fires, wildland fire investigators say 82% were human caused. As compared to 2019, 1,869 wildfires burned 384,942 acres on all land jurisdictions. In 2018, 2,000 wildfires burned an estimated 165,000 acres,” the agency reported. That means last year’s fires nearly doubled the two previous years’ fires, combined.
The natural world embraced us, held us safe, gave us a place of peace this past challenging year. It kept us sane, or as sane as was possible. Without our open lands, our green spaces, our forests, even our neighborhood pocket parks, how would we have survived this global pandemic—those of us who did survive it?
Now it’s our turn to give back to her, to Mother Nature. Let’s take care when we’re out in the woods. Let’s count our blessings that we have such access to nature. And let’s watch for stray campfires left smoldering, open to the whim of the winds.