The Long & Winding Road: Thankful during a pandemic

Venus hung low in the eastern sky outside my bedroom window. In the wee hours of Thanksgiving, she was not winking, but steadily glowing even as the sky slowly lightened.
I got out of bed and moved through the dark house, my dog padding along beside me. I turned on the living room light and looked down at Maxx.
“It’s not too early to go out,” he insisted with his eyes, his wagging tail, his wiggling body.
“Right you are, buddy.”
But it was too early to get dressed, I determined. So I slipped my winter coat over my bathrobe, a flashlight came along to spot any skunks (or javelinas!) and we were headed for the park. My rule is simple: No pajama-walking after it’s light out, and no wandering beyond my neighborhood street. Given that this is only one block long, and that the park is two doors down, that’s our only destination before street clothes.
I gazed up at Venus, at her shining brilliance on this bracing morning of 21 degrees, which felt much colder. I thought fondly of my mom, who died this October. I’m grateful that I had her as a friend and mentor all those years, and that my kids and their cousins got to know her, too.
Still, it was Thanksgiving. And she was gone, along with all the other people who have been taken from us during this cruel year.
Yet I know I’m lucky because one of my children lives not far from me this year of all years. He and his girlfriend came by on Thanksgiving afternoon, we broke bread together—her home-made, hand-picked, acorn bread—outside in our winter jackets (bathrobe gone), happy about the 40-some degrees and the sunny skies of the Southwest. We hiked the woody hills near my neighborhood. Later, I joined friends for pecan pie in their driveway, before it became too chilly, and Maxx and I headed home for the day. I felt thankful.
Speaking of home, and reflecting on gratitude, aren’t we all delighted with Netflix and other streaming options during this global pandemic? Last week I watched the last episode of the brilliant “Queen’s Gambit,” and the week before, the latest episode of “The Crown.” My head is full of strong women—and troubled families. I’ve always loved films, and going to movie theaters was a highlight: the enveloping darkness, the popcorn, the surround-sound. But these days I’m delighted with my modest television set that brings me stories of other worlds, other lives, other times (thank goodness), while the one beyond our doorsteps is a precarious one. Books reign for me, but since the spring when life was flipped on its head, sometimes I just need to flop down on the couch to escape into movie time.
We are in for a long, dark winter, health experts warn. Some of us are dealing with this by obsessing about camper vans for safe travel, some by hunkering down at home, others by insisting, “Nobody tells me what to do! I’m going out and living my life.”
Though we don’t all agree on how to navigate this surreal time, I’m still grateful for all of you. In Flagstaff, we support each other by contributing to homeless shelters, to food kitchens, to other causes, and by checking in on our neighbors—masked, of course—no matter our political persuasions.
A friend says we’ll look back on this period with a kind of fondness. It’s a time we were allowed to slow down, to reflect, to appreciate in a new way those who keep the world going from the front lines.
We’re in this collectively, though often feeling isolated. Let’s do this, together.
