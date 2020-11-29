The Long & Winding Road: Thankful during a pandemic

Yet I know I’m lucky because one of my children lives not far from me this year of all years. He and his girlfriend came by on Thanksgiving afternoon, we broke bread together—her home-made, hand-picked, acorn bread—outside in our winter jackets (bathrobe gone), happy about the 40-some degrees and the sunny skies of the Southwest. We hiked the woody hills near my neighborhood. Later, I joined friends for pecan pie in their driveway, before it became too chilly, and Maxx and I headed home for the day. I felt thankful.

Speaking of home, and reflecting on gratitude, aren’t we all delighted with Netflix and other streaming options during this global pandemic? Last week I watched the last episode of the brilliant “Queen’s Gambit,” and the week before, the latest episode of “The Crown.” My head is full of strong women—and troubled families. I’ve always loved films, and going to movie theaters was a highlight: the enveloping darkness, the popcorn, the surround-sound. But these days I’m delighted with my modest television set that brings me stories of other worlds, other lives, other times (thank goodness), while the one beyond our doorsteps is a precarious one. Books reign for me, but since the spring when life was flipped on its head, sometimes I just need to flop down on the couch to escape into movie time.