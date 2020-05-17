The Long & Winding Road: Social-distance choices challenge our worlds

Don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I’m sitting inside quivering in fear. I get out daily, go running in the woods and walk with my son once a week. Recently I started having Saturday night meals outside with a family of three. Even that could be risky, but basically isolating for two months is, well, too hard. So, many of us are stepping out, hoping we’re being careful enough because we need more than computer-screen get-togethers.

After seeing all those maps and charts developed to show how COVD-19 is passed through communities, however, I hope I’m not helping the spread. If I have four to six people whom I see weekly—a couple or a few at a time—do I really want to increase that circle to, say, 20?

I believe we need to listen to the words of the leader of the free world Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Oh, wait. He’s not the actual leader of the free world, but, yes, he is the one many of us have been turning to during this pandemic.) Every time we sit with someone it’s as if we’re sitting with all the other people they come in contact with. And even at a social distance, if we don’t have masks on, there is a high risk of the virus hopping from one person to another. Sneezing and coughing, of course, can spread those poisonous droplets, but also talking. So I may be carrying the disease, only to unwittingly give it to my best buddies. Tough choices abound.