The Long & Winding Road: Social-distance choices challenge our worlds

Garlic, anyone?
In this surreal time of ordering groceries online, one can error amusingly on sizes or amounts of food and other purchases. If you are using Instacart or another online grocery-delivery site, don’t forget to double-check the units of what you are ordering. Is it per item, per ounce or per pound?
If you want to order three heads of garlic, for example, be sure the unit sold is per vegetable, and not per pound. Or you may end up like me, with enough garlic to keep my breath sour beyond the pandemic. Of course, that may be a good thing during this time of social distancing. And the teacup-sized bag of Epsom salts I thought I ordered? The size of my first car. That was a VW Bug, but still.
The new coronavirus has us shopping online or during early-morning old-people hours, and witnessing enough masked shoppers to make us initially clutch our wallets. Face it, during the pandemic we’re feeling off, and we’re all trying to figure out what works for us, our families and friends. Many states and businesses are opening up, and the beautiful spring weather begs us to get together with people we love. How we respond to this catastrophe depends upon our personalities, our beliefs and how we gauge the outcome of being together in shops, parks or at a friend’s home.
I turned down two separate invitations from friends last week. One to a coffee date with eight to a dozen pals on one of their patios, another to a birthday party in the birthday girl’s backyard with the same potential number of guests. Everyone at least six feet apart, of course. I wondered after declining, am I being overly cautious? If my smart, wonderful and informed friends are getting together, why am I hesitating?
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I’m sitting inside quivering in fear. I get out daily, go running in the woods and walk with my son once a week. Recently I started having Saturday night meals outside with a family of three. Even that could be risky, but basically isolating for two months is, well, too hard. So, many of us are stepping out, hoping we’re being careful enough because we need more than computer-screen get-togethers.
After seeing all those maps and charts developed to show how COVD-19 is passed through communities, however, I hope I’m not helping the spread. If I have four to six people whom I see weekly—a couple or a few at a time—do I really want to increase that circle to, say, 20?
I believe we need to listen to the words of the leader of the free world Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Oh, wait. He’s not the actual leader of the free world, but, yes, he is the one many of us have been turning to during this pandemic.) Every time we sit with someone it’s as if we’re sitting with all the other people they come in contact with. And even at a social distance, if we don’t have masks on, there is a high risk of the virus hopping from one person to another. Sneezing and coughing, of course, can spread those poisonous droplets, but also talking. So I may be carrying the disease, only to unwittingly give it to my best buddies. Tough choices abound.
These days, everything is a balancing act. People are choosing ways that best suit them and their version of this strange reality. Still, I do want to scream at the government, or scientists or faith leaders: Why the heck can’t we have concrete answers about when this will all be over!?!
There. I feel better. You?
And if you believe the myth that garlic keeps evil spirits away, you know where to find it. I can at least offer you that.
