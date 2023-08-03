Summer is the popular time for travel, and after two to three years of lock down, it feels like a miracle to be out and about again. And it’s a privilege. When you go abroad, or even to a different region of this country, every one of your senses goes on high alert in the best of ways. You shift the lens on your world and perhaps, your life.

I went to my niece’s wedding near the tiny village of Gorges, France. She is the daughter of an American father (my brother John) and a French mother; academics who have lived and worked in France for a couple of decades. Because of this, and because my niece and her now-wife also have many international friends, the ceremony was filled with Americans, French and people of other nationalities. Just listening to the multi-language conversations was a thrill. While my French is tres rusty, I was able to speak Franglais up to a point. Much of the younger French generation were fluent in English, but those of my generation were pretty much as good at English as I was at French.

Love has no language boundaries, though, and we all could feel the amore of these two young people who offered us three days of bilingual celebration in the French countryside. There were many wonderful details, but I will just mention one. I got such a kick out of the Food Truck that served nearly 100 of us the night before the wedding. Obviously, my image of a food truck being basic fare, nothing fancy, is out-of-date. What did they offer? Choices of individual quiches, of course, and gazpacho, and let’s not forget the tarts! So French, and so delicious.

All five of my siblings and I made the journey across the ocean for the wedding (except for John, who lives in France), and that, too was special. We missed our mother, who deeply loved this granddaughter of hers. Gone for nearly three years now, she was watching from somewhere, no doubt. The brides offered dormitory rooms at the wedding venue, but we sibs opted for rooms in the village of Clisson with its medieval neighborhoods, cobbled streets, and the remains of a castle, of course. It’s been quite some time since I shared a living space with my older brother and sister. We nearly busted our guts laughing at silly scenarios—just for the joy of being together, I suspect. In our 70s, we cracked up like happy children.

Every morning, I would run along the banks of the river Sèvre and then venture out with my sister and a brother or two in search of a café crème and a croissant. The village open-air market offered fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, seafood, cured meats and of course, cheeses and fresh bread. The wooden hall that houses the twice-a-week market was built in the 15th century, surviving many historic battles. While it does draw tourists, it feels more like a place locals do their shopping and catch up.

Clisson is also known for Hellfest, a heavy metal rock festival that attracts bands and fans from around the globe. We missed it by about a week—thank goodness!

After the wedding, we all took off in different directions. I ended up in Scotland, exploring the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow. I walked 10 to 15 miles a day visiting parks and museums, neighborhoods, cathedrals, art exhibits, and more. The highlight for me in Edinburgh was the music session I fell across at the pub Sandy Bells. I went earlier than most sessions, not sure there would be music playing. A beautiful voice came to me from the back of the establishment, and I was able to snag the last open bar stool—just a few feet from the musicians. Susanna Macdonald sang jazz and some folk music along with musicians on piano, guitar and harmonica. The music moved me. Afterwards she and I spoke for several minutes. I later discovered she is well known in that part of the world. It was my lucky night.

In Glasgow, I reconnected with the daughter of an old friend. I’d last seen her 30-plus years earlier, and still we got on like a house on fire. I also fell in love with a Scottish architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh. He’s been dead nearly a century, however, his buildings and interior designs live on. They utterly grabbed my heart.

Traveling overseas demands concentration, alertness and the quiet promise of openness and flexibility. That’s whether you’re in a country of a different language, or simply figuring out public transportation, timetables, or how to get far from the madding crowd.

It was my lucky holiday.