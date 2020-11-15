The Long & Winding Road: Sharing the love, close to home

The Buy Local movement encourages people to make purchases close to home, in their own communities, rather than traveling away to purchase items or buying online. Not long before the pandemic took hold of this country and the world, the City of Flagstaff even pushed a campaign to encourage Flagstaff citizens to buy here rather than anywhere else. It may be difficult for Flagstaff businesses to sell large items at prices competitive with Phoenix, but I’ve even purchased more than one car in town.

I love our local shops and entrepreneurs. Sadly, it’s not like I go out to shop that often these days, cautious as I am about COVID-19. I haven’t had a professional haircut since Valentine’s Day (my big date!). You won’t find me perusing cool items in downtown stores anymore, chatting with the sales people or going out to eat like before.

So it’s especially cool when Flagstaff merchants stand out for their kindness and, well, localness.