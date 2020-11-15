The Long & Winding Road: Sharing the love, close to home

The Buy Local movement encourages people to make purchases close to home, in their own communities, rather than traveling away to purchase items or buying online. Not long before the pandemic took hold of this country and the world, the City of Flagstaff even pushed a campaign to encourage Flagstaff citizens to buy here rather than anywhere else. It may be difficult for Flagstaff businesses to sell large items at prices competitive with Phoenix, but I’ve even purchased more than one car in town.
I love our local shops and entrepreneurs. Sadly, it’s not like I go out to shop that often these days, cautious as I am about COVID-19. I haven’t had a professional haircut since Valentine’s Day (my big date!). You won’t find me perusing cool items in downtown stores anymore, chatting with the sales people or going out to eat like before.
So it’s especially cool when Flagstaff merchants stand out for their kindness and, well, localness.
Ogden’s Cleaners left me a phone message last week. I don’t get my clothes dry cleaned much compared to some friends — who look pretty darn sharp. I had until the end of the month to pick up the clothes I dropped off — two sweaters. How had I forgotten this? Because I dropped them off in late February and then, as we all know, there came COVID. As we all scrambled to adjust, and like many teachers I struggled to adjust teach online teaching, those two sweaters fell into the deepest recesses of my memory.
When I went to retrieve them, the woman behind the counter kindly assured me I was not alone in abandoning my clothes for so many months. She handed me the sweaters, and it was like I was meeting a couple of old pals from whom I’d been separated. Sure, it’s just clothes. But it felt so perfect getting my cozy winter sweaters back just as the temperatures dropped drastically.
These local cleaners made the phone call, and enabled the reunion. Had I not picked them up? The sweaters would have been donated — another good thing.
And then there’s A Dog’s Walk Bakery. Just a few blocks from my house, this pop-up cottage business bakes delicious, healthy bread, as well as sweet desserts.
A few months ago I ordered the purple sweet potato and sesame loaf, my favorite. When I arrived outside the house, the young woman Amy told me, “Adam is so sorry but he made a mistake, and didn’t make enough purple potato loaves, so we reimbursed your card.”
Then, she handed me a loaf of sourdough, as well as a bag of three giant cookies. I mean, those are cookies the Cookie Monster, the Grouch and all their Sesame Street pals could munch on all day.
What? Who does that? A no-charge loaf of bread along with three delicious brown butter chocolate chip toffee cookies. I call that local love.
Then, just last month, I went to pick up my order, and she told me that her husband “wasn’t satisfied with the shape” of my loaf. Not only did I get a misshapen purple loaf (adorable, by the way), but also a (free, of course) sourdough loaf, which I handed to my thrilled son, who was along for the walk.
Both these incidents were since the novel coronavirus arrived to feed our sense of isolation and fear, and meant even more to me than may have during “normal” times. Remember those?
One cautionary note: There may be a method to this mad generosity. I’d not ordered Dog’s Walk Bakery cookies before, being one to avoid much sugar. Now, though, nearly every time I order my bread, the cookies are a must.
We’re in a pandemic. We all have our vices that help us cope, help us get through this. Thanks to Flagstaff merchants, there can be a sweetness to this coping.
