The Long & Winding Road: Seven decades — say it ain’t so!

Shockingly, it happened to me. And while I tried to remain securely in denial, I can no longer contest this reality. I am officially old, damnitall.

Last week, I turned 70. An old woman sits in my chair.

I’ve reached what Anne Lamott refers to as the third third of my life — actually, I probably am beyond the beginning of that final third. Because I do not plan on living to 105.

“But, wait!” demands my inner child, that little girl in fraying braids. “Don’t leave me behind! Don’t bow to the idiosyncrasies of that old bod, or give up kite surfing — or caffeine, for pity’s sake.”

Well, kid, I’ve not converted to herbal-tea mornings yet, but I cannot promise that day is not coming. I never did kite surf. And I do not plan to parachute from an airplane to celebrate this birthday, or any in my future. And while I have regrets, that is not one of them.

Here are a few ways I know the calendar — the one that stretches all the way back to my 1952(!) birthday — does not lie.

My feet look more like my mother’s every day. The toenails are getting a bit thick, thank you very much. Without a pedicure, I may as well wear Crocks, Birkenstocks, or UGGs 365 days a year. I know, I know. We liberated women should never have given in to those high heels designed by men, but you must admit that the aforementioned brands are simply not lovely. They were our grandmothers’ and nuns’ footwear — and now they are ours.

And Mom’s age spots. I look in the mirror, and blink. Given that I have lived in our beloved Southwest for forty-some years, I have those pigmentation marks in spades. Not to mention the eyelids that are sinking to my chin, and the tummy that is greeting my toes. (And gravity on our aging breasts? Let’s just not go there.) Yet I still run, swim, bike, and practice yoga. So I realize I’m blessed to continue a strong physical life.

At a recent gathering of old friends, the conversation continually crept back to ailments and doctors’ appointments. Stop! Let’s put a moratorium on these discussions — 10 or 15 minutes, max, and then let’s come back to politics, the latest reads we’ve loved (so many books, so little time), and our kids, grandkids — and puppies. And, please, let’s laugh more.

Life moves quickly as the years speed by. And while it may feel shorter now, life is both more urgent and more blessed. My children have treated me a little bit more delicately over the past few years. While part of me resists, another part appreciates their love and support. And they’re not asking me to give up the car keys or pushing me to move into a “community,” while exchanging furtive glances. Yet.

I’m getting used to a mild forgetfulness, a condition shared with most baby-boomer friends. I’m delighted to report I no longer go into a full-fledged anxiety attack about oncoming Alzheimer’s when I cannot think of someone’s name until five minutes after we’ve passed on the street, or when I cannot come up with that specific word, or when I realize I told someone something I’d shared last month. As a group, we nod and smile at being wise (we hope), rather than sharp. It’s wonderful to not take ourselves so seriously.

Another aspect to aging: I am getting used to having become invisible to men. The vacant glance from that cute (albeit silver-haired or no-haired) guy in the produce section. I can grumble about men going for women 20 years their juniors, yet I’m not looking for older guys either. To be painfully honest, I do not want to end up someone’s caretaker — which at this stage, Lord knows, could be a month after we meet. Still, it would be fun to spend time with a man who laughs, makes good conversation, takes care of himself and appreciates a run in the woods. I’ll leave the rest to your imagination — I just hope the morning after, I remember his name!

It may be that my night-time adorableness is over, though. Attempting to increase my blood oxygen, I’m now pasting snore strips on my nose, and taping my lips closed to stop mouth breathing at night. My dog stares at me, not sure he recognizes this crazy old taped-up lady. Would a fella be more sympathetic to this sight than my own canine pal?

Anyway, it is my kids, my friends, and my sibs who make my days. I am content in my skin, in my life, and that means a lot at seven decades.

There is still so much I want to do with my life, but I’m working to let go of the need to get everything “done.” I have written many, many words over seventy years, and I hope to continue storytelling. I spent hours with wonderful students, who helped me feel younger. After more than 50 years of employment, this month I’ll start collecting Social Security — getting paid based on past jobs, without having to report to an office. Mind blower! (Cross fingers this continues for next generations.) As a someone whose father died at 49, I appreciate how sweet it is to have come this far.

I love this poem by John Gurda, Milwaukee newspaper columnist and pal of my (older!) brother Tom. John wrote it five years ago, at 70. Here’s to all septuagenarians — and beyond.

I thank thee, Lord, for my good right knee,

and all the times I’ve found my keys,

for grandkids to spoil in late December

and every name I still remember.

Give me more days when I can sleep past seven

and one or two nights when I’m up till eleven.

Keep me from fear, shield me from doubt,

and help me go with grace when the lights go out.

