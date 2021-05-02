The Long & Winding Road: Ribbons of hope

The bright moonlight shone on my bed last week, a white beam dispatched from the heavens through my small bedroom window. Small, but perfectly placed to capture the lunar travels through the night and into the wee hours. This was a super moon, meaning a full moon that looks larger and brighter than usual because it’s at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. (Only 222,064 miles away!)
Did you miss it? Don’t despair. Another super moon is expected to visit us from afar (but not too far) this month—May 26.
If the wind doesn’t blow it away, that is. Joking, of course. But while we’re on the topic of the natural world, last week I thought I might be blown off my bike, and even off my feet a couple of times as I walked my pup. For our friends with four furry feet, however, the wind is not a challenge. In fact, it serves as Maxx’s play date, blowing sticks and a few autumn leaves hidden until this point in sheltering shrubs, and providing fabulous objects for pursuit.
Every spring the wind surprises me. Why, I do not know. But when I walk out the door and that strong breeze tries to snatch the hat off my very head, I have to remember that it did the same a year ago. We can get through this, even those of us who are pollen challenged when it’s particularly windy. What’s a couple of red eyes and a leaking nose compared to a year of hiding our entire face beneath a mask?
There’s something about this particular spring that is remarkable. For those of us who wore those masks diligently, and who believe in the service of vaccines, our world is becoming truly altered. While I may not eat inside a restaurant any time soon, I am happily having a few (vaccinated) people at a time inside my home, maskless, and going to the homes of friends. And I’m feeling the positively mind-altering impact of such visits. I’m slowly becoming human again, carefully departing from my year’s life as a hard-shell tortoise.
I’m reluctant to say “post-pandemic” given that thousands of people are still dying of COVID-19 in India and other places around the globe. And we know many still do not believe in the destructive elements of the novel coronavirus, even as people died all around them.
In fact, if you drive through downtown Flagstaff at night, you’ll see packed crowds of young people in a couple of our local bars. No masks in sight except for on the employees, as the shoulder-to-shoulder (eventually lips-to-lips?) patrons believe they are unlikely to catch the deadly virus. Local coronavirus numbers tell us otherwise, however. Still, I was once young, and also thought myself to be invincible. How lucky I am that COVID was not around when I believed that. I send my best wishes to these youngsters. With the end of the semester, and the possible end to this virus, who does not want to celebrate in the old ways?
Like the rest of the world, our own City Council has grappled with when to open things up again, balancing the demand for normalcy with the need for caution.
Meanwhile, May brings us International Workers Day, a holiday to unite all working people, those who served us so well through this critical time. And another May Day arrives, little children across the globe circle-dancing around and around their town flagpoles-turned-maypoles, chasing the ribbons, chasing hope.