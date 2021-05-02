The Long & Winding Road: Ribbons of hope

There’s something about this particular spring that is remarkable. For those of us who wore those masks diligently, and who believe in the service of vaccines, our world is becoming truly altered. While I may not eat inside a restaurant any time soon, I am happily having a few (vaccinated) people at a time inside my home, maskless, and going to the homes of friends. And I’m feeling the positively mind-altering impact of such visits. I’m slowly becoming human again, carefully departing from my year’s life as a hard-shell tortoise.

I’m reluctant to say “post-pandemic” given that thousands of people are still dying of COVID-19 in India and other places around the globe. And we know many still do not believe in the destructive elements of the novel coronavirus, even as people died all around them.