The Long & Winding Road: Released back into life, into jubilation

I sit on the patio of a Tucson restaurant. In shock. A little overwhelmed, honestly. I am experiencing outdoor dining! Wait, what? Someone is cooking for me! Soon, I recognize the strongest emotion: Bliss.
Here we are, at the precipice. The possible beginning of the end of isolation, loss and the no-hugging zone. Maybe, just maybe, this will be the first step out of our pandemic journey that clutched us in its dark hold beginning a year ago.
People have lost family members and dear friends to COVID-19. Nearly 550 thousand people were killed by the virus in this country alone. More than 2.6 million dead from the virus in the world. Some of us watched our parents die of natural causes—but alone and without the company of loved ones kept so far away. People lost jobs and homes. Children and college students lost the ability to go to their classrooms, rough house with their pals at recess, eat and listen to music in the same dorm room. Educators taught on computer screens, doing the best we could, but having lost the impact of in-person connections.
Now, for the fortunate, we are finally able to see a flicker of light at the end of this darkness. Our post-vaccine vision. When I received my first vaccination last month, I felt a tingle of hope rising from deep inside. It was the day after a huge snow storm in Flagstaff. As I waited in my car to be inoculated outdoors at a county park, arm held out the open window, large clumps of snow plopped down from the boughs of the ponderosa pine trees. Who could have imagined such a scene? Now my second dose three weeks later, my shift to hopefulness was cemented.
A friend asked an old pal if he had any side effects to the second vaccine.
“Yes,” he declared. “Jubilation.”
That is it. After a year of challenges and emotional darkness—along with some quiet time for reflection we are now inching our way to jubilation.
Not everything is back to where it was in 2019, of course. We’re still not supposed to hop on the next jet headed overseas. We’re still supposed to wear our masks while out in public. It’s recommended that we eat outside when at restaurants. But, still. To me, it feels like placing one foot onto the road toward normalcy. And then two. We can even gather inside in small groups of vaccinated friends and family.
Sitting outside at this southern Arizona restaurant I feel giddy. I laugh so hard with friends that my eyes fill with tears. The conversation is funny, yes, but the deep laughter comes from waves of relief. Every laugh a buildup of hundreds of giggles, guffaws and chuckles trapped in my body for an entire year.
I stare at the strangers around us. Why are they not breaking into song? Certainly, this should be a “Sound of Music,” “LaLa Land” or “Porgy and Bess” moment, where people in the middle of ordinary conversations suddenly sing those words with fervor. Dancing between the tables, heck, on the tables.
In Tucson, though, where the desert spring blooms as snow continues to fall on Flagstaff, people may have been doing this for months. They may have already experienced the thrill, and figured out this new way of being. To be honest, I cannot say for sure. No eavesdropping here, because the tables are placed six feet apart, for our safety.
Over weeks I learn of siblings, friends and colleagues getting their shots—comparing types of vaccines, aftereffect stories and musings about “jumping the line.” The good news coming to us now, though, is that anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to sign up for one over the next six weeks. If all those eligible get their shots, we’ll be able to get this post-pandemic life going in a significant manner, at least for some time.
For now, though, I’m tipping my head back to the moon sliver floating in the Southwest sky, drinking in the desert beauty (with wine) and thanking my lucky stars.