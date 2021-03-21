The Long & Winding Road: Released back into life, into jubilation

I sit on the patio of a Tucson restaurant. In shock. A little overwhelmed, honestly. I am experiencing outdoor dining! Wait, what? Someone is cooking for me! Soon, I recognize the strongest emotion: Bliss.

Here we are, at the precipice. The possible beginning of the end of isolation, loss and the no-hugging zone. Maybe, just maybe, this will be the first step out of our pandemic journey that clutched us in its dark hold beginning a year ago.

People have lost family members and dear friends to COVID-19. Nearly 550 thousand people were killed by the virus in this country alone. More than 2.6 million dead from the virus in the world. Some of us watched our parents die of natural causes—but alone and without the company of loved ones kept so far away. People lost jobs and homes. Children and college students lost the ability to go to their classrooms, rough house with their pals at recess, eat and listen to music in the same dorm room. Educators taught on computer screens, doing the best we could, but having lost the impact of in-person connections.