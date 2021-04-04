The Long & Winding Road: Post shutdowns: Ripples of trauma as shootings begin again

The isolation and silence of the pandemic closures was a relief in one way: The lack of mass shootings in the past year.

According to an analysis by Bloomberg News, mass shootings in the U.S. dropped 24% last April compared to April 2019, for example. Even while gun sales were on the rise.

But can that trend continue, now that the country is opening up again?

Based on the two shootings within a week’s time last month, it does not look like it.

I traveled the country for a year from mid-2018 to autumn of 2019, interviewing survivors of gun violence. Their stories broke my heart over and over again. But what I discovered beyond the heartbreak was most survivors—be they the physically or emotionally wounded or left behind due to the murders of family or friends—have trauma that is triggered by the news of yet another mass shooting.

One parent had not changed her small child’s bedroom for the six years since the little girl was murdered. Other parents were still numb; some sporting tattoos to remind them of their dead teens—or rather, to honor them, as they certainly did not need any reminder.