The Long & Winding Road: On the road for mental health

Driving beyond the outskirts of Flagstaff last week felt monumental. Surreal. An avid traveler during normal times, I’ve not been away—other than trips to the woods surrounding our mountain town—since January, when I visited my mother in Wisconsin. Eleven months of sheltering at home, getting together only on patios during the summer and fall. Since the cold season arrived, mostly outdoor masked walks and phone calls keep me connected with friends.
Now I drove through the sandy pink landscape of the Navajo Reservation en route to Durango, Colorado. As I headed northeast, I felt my brain expanding, my spirit relaxing, as if my entire body, my entire self, was taking a giant breath and then slowly exhaling. The beauty around me, for sure. More than that, though, peace came simply from the change of scenery after feeling shut in for nearly a year. I was anxious about being on the road as COVID-19 numbers shot up in Arizona, Colorado and the entire country. I was being somewhat selfish taking a trip that could be risky to myself—and others. But, mostly, I felt relief and gratitude.
Over the past year, I’ve been judgmental about people traveling during this pandemic. And yet, here I was, hitting the road, crossing my fingers that no vehicle breakdown or other road event would put me in contact with anyone besides my dog.
So far, so good.
Durango is where my youngest brother and his family are spending the month of December. My brother and I initially thought we would all be inside together, given that the four of them had been isolated for 10 days by the time I arrived, and I’d only seen two people—outside and masked—for two weeks. In the end, though, we decided to play it safe and only be together on outdoor walks, foregoing any indoor meals and board-game playing until next time. Post-vaccine time.
So here I am in a sweet downtown Durango Airbnb, about nine miles from my brother’s in-laws’ place outside town. We’ve walked my pal Maxx through downtown, and sat layered for the 30-some degrees at an outdoor table eating sandwiches six feet apart beside the Animas River. Later, Maxx played with their dog Bell on the land outside their place. The dogs ran free for a good two hours, Maxx collecting ice balls on his legs and belly as he chased Bell, met a couple of horses, and cocked his head at the clucking somethings in their coop. I’ve been the beneficiary of my brother’s delicious dinners, which he hands me, still steaming, before I drive back to town for the night.
Travel, no travel. Visit family/friends, or no visit. Holiday gatherings or Zoom meet-ups. Many issues to weigh during the time of a global pandemic. It’s about mental health versus physical health. Because my mother died in October, and we had her memorial via Zoom, this in-person sibling visit feels especially precious. We’re not hugging, I’m not getting my butt kicked by my nephews in board games, and we’re not all having morning coffee and hot chocolate together in our bathrobes.
Still, we’re here in the snow and sun, happy to see each other and walk and talk, and talk some more. And we look forward, like so many other families, to better days and happier times when we can receive the vaccines, and move beyond the isolation.
I’ll be headed home after just a few days, and will have a quiet Christmas. But I feel revived and ready to stay home now until help arrives. I hope being masked and outdoors as I caught up with my brother, sister-in-law and nephews kept us safe. I’m wishing the same for all families making choices.
Today is Dec. 20, 2020, and surely that date’s got to be some kind of good omen. Tomorrow is the winter solstice, when the darkness is at is longest of the year. That also means the light is coming.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!