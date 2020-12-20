The Long & Winding Road: On the road for mental health

Durango is where my youngest brother and his family are spending the month of December. My brother and I initially thought we would all be inside together, given that the four of them had been isolated for 10 days by the time I arrived, and I’d only seen two people—outside and masked—for two weeks. In the end, though, we decided to play it safe and only be together on outdoor walks, foregoing any indoor meals and board-game playing until next time. Post-vaccine time.

So here I am in a sweet downtown Durango Airbnb, about nine miles from my brother’s in-laws’ place outside town. We’ve walked my pal Maxx through downtown, and sat layered for the 30-some degrees at an outdoor table eating sandwiches six feet apart beside the Animas River. Later, Maxx played with their dog Bell on the land outside their place. The dogs ran free for a good two hours, Maxx collecting ice balls on his legs and belly as he chased Bell, met a couple of horses, and cocked his head at the clucking somethings in their coop. I’ve been the beneficiary of my brother’s delicious dinners, which he hands me, still steaming, before I drive back to town for the night.