The Long & Winding Road: On-screen sharing, and caring

As college kids return to campuses across the country, and to the large towns or small cities that house them, some communities are worried. How will these students be safe? How will they help the greater community remain safe? What 20 year old can actually resist hanging out, mask-less, after a solo cup or two? Bars may be closed, but the woods are wide open, and vast.
As both a member of the Flagstaff community and a Northern Arizona University professor, I join my friends in wondering about safety. But then, last week, I had my first virtual classes via Zoom. I asked my students to share their COVID-19 experiences. As journalists, they also addressed what kind of stories they might tell, based on this new upside-down world.
Many of their stories were heart-wrenching.
The music students whose concerts were canceled last spring, and who no longer knew if more will be scheduled. The athletes who just found out there will be no games for them to play this fall — when that’s what they have been working toward for the past decade of their young lives. The sports journalists who wonder how they would cover something that is, for the most part, canceled for now.
The students who found, once NAU closed its doors after spring break, it was difficult to stay engaged in their classes as teachers — including me — floundered to convert them from in-person to online in an engaging manner. And those whose schedules had blown up after NAU let several faculty members go, due to budget cuts.
There was more.
The students whose family members work in emergency rooms, who heard many coronavirus stories, and then felt even more concerned about people walking around without masks.
The students with autoimmune diseases who mostly stay at home, but when out feel the same fear when experiencing the maskless throngs.
The students from the Navajo Nation whose many friends and relatives had been sick with the virus, as COVID numbers rose substantially in Indigenous communities during the early months of the outbreak.
The brave souls who admitted they had been dealing with depression from isolation. When those students spoke, heads nodded in many of the tiny electronic rectangles. And this was Class One.
I love being in the classroom. I get such energy from students face-to-real-face. Still, I was completely impressed with the revelations of these young people, who had come together for the very first time. They were more open than most in my Day-One classes.
I believe that was the result of two factors. One, they are so happy to have to be some place, to have a “real schedule again,” as one of them said, grinning contagiously, more head nodding all around. It must be a relief to “be” with each other, even if it’s not in person.
The other thing I wasn’t prepared for was that talking to each other on-screen may be less intimidating than in the classroom, at least in the first weeks.
In the past, many students are reticent to raise their hands in the beginning. If I’m not careful, a few dominant students can speak too much, keeping others quiet. Being live online seemed to encourage them to talk. I did call on everyone, but still. The depth of the sharing was impressive, and touching.
I’m still somewhat afraid for Flagstaff as students return from all over the country— more of them than I expected were Zooming from campus, or will be this week.
I know some students will certainly be more than tempted to play in the parks or gather in the forests with little regard for social distancing. After last week, though, I found myself so moved by their honest and earnest words. My guard dropped.
I won’t be in the classroom this entire semester, due to doctor’s orders, but I am happy to be back with my young journalists, as we all figure this out. On our screens, but still together.
