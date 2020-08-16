The Long & Winding Road: On-screen sharing, and caring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As college kids return to campuses across the country, and to the large towns or small cities that house them, some communities are worried. How will these students be safe? How will they help the greater community remain safe? What 20 year old can actually resist hanging out, mask-less, after a solo cup or two? Bars may be closed, but the woods are wide open, and vast.

As both a member of the Flagstaff community and a Northern Arizona University professor, I join my friends in wondering about safety. But then, last week, I had my first virtual classes via Zoom. I asked my students to share their COVID-19 experiences. As journalists, they also addressed what kind of stories they might tell, based on this new upside-down world.

Many of their stories were heart-wrenching.

The music students whose concerts were canceled last spring, and who no longer knew if more will be scheduled. The athletes who just found out there will be no games for them to play this fall — when that’s what they have been working toward for the past decade of their young lives. The sports journalists who wonder how they would cover something that is, for the most part, canceled for now.