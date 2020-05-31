The Long & Winding Road: NAU employees chopped, medical coverage dropped

This fired teacher learned that for only $800 a month, coverage could continue. Not the best deal when you’ve just lost your job.

I am one of the lucky ones at NAU. I have tenure, and so I’m told I won’t lose my job, at least not in this sweep. I will be furloughed up to 10 percent, according to our university president’s statement, and I’m OK with that. Yes, I worked hard for my tenured position, but no harder than many of my fellow teachers without this distinction. So while it may sting, it won’t cut deep.

I’ve also been told my teaching load will increase by approximately 30 percent next year, and, again, I can handle that. This job has been one that has given me rewards — particularly from working with students who see journalism as an exciting and important career. We desperately need more committed journalists in the world right now. Smart people who report the facts, and commit to powerful storytelling. So more time in the classroom (or, rather, on student Zoom sessions) next fall works for me as I commit myself to more student journalists.

But I wish that, sooner than later, NAU would find it has a heart after all. And that means listening to that heart, and handing out essential healthcare coverage for those whose lives the university just turned upside down.