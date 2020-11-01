The Long & Winding Road: Let’s vote! An election for the ages

I know a lot has changed in the past nearly four years. And apparently lots of never-before gun owners are making purchases this month. Our country is more “divided,” some say. You only have to watch one of the Obama/McCain debates to understand how far we have fallen from civil discourse.

Still, it’s not as if the US has been fair to all Americans. Far from it, people. From the suffragettes to the Civil Rights era to today’s Black Lives Matter movement, it’s obvious that shameful discrepancies have been with us for a very long time.

But we can hope, right? We can cross our fingers and toes that this week’s election will end up giving us someone who can work to heal the country, and do so fairly. And a Senate and Congress that actually fight for the people, for the poor, for those without voices.

Actually, I feel it’s the local and the statewide elections that will have the most effect on our lives. Who will be our new mayor? Who will have a seat in the Arizona Legislature, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, the school boards, the state Corporation Commission? And on and on.