The Long & Winding Road: Keeping them happy

I was awakened by an unfamiliar dinging. Chimes outside my window? Distant church bells from my dreams?

Then I remembered. I was no longer sleeping alone. Something they did must have brought me drifting to consciousness. I hadn’t slept all that well—often true in a new relationship. For those of us who are on our own, and especially during COVID isolation, it takes some mental adjustment to accept the comfort of someone new in our lives, let alone our bed. As my dream world faded, and my eyes opened, I turned toward the sound.

It was not a new partner lightly snoring, or someone who had lovingly thrown their arm over my shoulders as we slept. It was not the tickling of an overnight beard against my cheek. It was not the off-key humming as they awoke.

No, dear readers, it was my cunning new watch. And she was telling me it was “Time to Stand!” Is she supposed to do that when I’m sleeping, and it’s still dark outside?

If you’re not a smartphone wearer, you may be scratching your head. Why would someone wear one in bed, only to be harassed? And how can I compare it to a loving partner?

As far as the second question goes, let’s face it, single people! These times are tough, and sometimes in our loneliness, our inanimate objects perhaps become a teensy-weensy bit too special. Not to worry. I have it in perspective. I know another deserves my love more than my tiny Apple device. My dog, of course.

Here’s why I coughed up a gazillion bucks for a wristwatch computer. Turns out, my blood-oxygen levels are low at night. No surprise. I’m aging and living at high altitude. My doctor recommended an oxygen concentrator at night, complete with mask. (We don’t have enough masks in our lives.) I’m holding off for now. I’m hoping to improve my blood-oxygen levels without going for the oxygen machine. I purchased a plethora of house plants to bring more oxygen into my bedroom. I’ll increase my Vitamin D. Maybe I’ll become a natural-oxygen consultant!

I decided I needed a small device to keep track of my blood-oxygen levels. Of course, I could have used a pulse oximeter, but I wanted something that would track my exercises, too.

The Apple Watch also alerts medics if you fall, important for our graying population. A friend took her watch off and plopped it on the counter to take a shower. Soon she heard a strange beeping sound—the watch “thought” she’d fallen. When she called 9-1-1 to say she was fine, they were halfway to her house. Would they have smashed in her front door, only to find her standing, dripping wet in the bathroom?

I’m now obsessed with “closing the rings,” which, as you Apple Watch wearers know, includes visuals rings (green for daily exercise, blue for standing time, and red for moving — how many active calories you’ve burned. The first day, I closed the Exercise and Stand rings fairly easily. But that Move ring! I had no clue the number of calories it took every day to get this thing done. So there I was in bed that night, doing inverted air bicycles in my pajamas, then planks and sit-ups. While I normally climb into bed around 9, I was up past 11. The watch finally “exploded” in celebration. I’d closed all three rings: so ridiculously proud.

Of course, by then I was a sweaty mess in my sleepwear, my heart racing—and unable to get to sleep. I know I don’t need more mental buzz in my life. But how could I leave her now?

A friend jokes that she spends an inordinate amount of time “trying to keep my watch happy.” For codependent types, what could be better than a device we must keep cheerful—and that always wants more? The very definition of a codependent relationship, without the seething anger just below the surface. (At least, so far!)

I could say more but really must go. I’m told it’s time to stand. I’ve got to keep her happy.

