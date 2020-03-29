The Long & Winding Road: Isolating together, for now

It’s hit me how I love walking into a classroom of students who smile and are (mostly) ready to work, and hanging out in the hallway talking politics with colleagues between classes, and getting together with friends for a glass of wine or a simple hug.

Let us thank those on the front lines, including medical personnel, other hospital workers and even grocery-store employees for taking health risks so the rest of us can go on living as normally as possible.

We would worry less about them if non-essential workers would just stay home, people! If we cannot believe Dr. Anthony Fauci, who can we trust? Not his boss, obviously. If you do not know who Fauci is, avail yourself to Google. Admit it: You’re already on the internet playing Scrabble or Dungeons and Dragons, right? (Or, more appropriate, Solitaire.)