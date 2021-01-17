The Long & Winding Road: How do we move forward from here?

How do we come back after the heinous attack on our Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.?
How to we move on, when so many of us disagree—some violently—with one another?
Two weeks ago I saw a middle-aged woman yelling at a young man in downtown Flagstaff. She screamed that she did not need to wear a mask, after he must have asked her to put one on, possibly in a store before I became a witness. The young man and his friend walked backwards away from her and her apparent husband, as if to be sure they weren’t hit from behind. She shouted a nasty word for gays, as she continued to follow them. People on the street started recording the incident, though there was no physical violence in the end. This in our little mountain town. An ugly tourist? I just don’t know.
This column is named “The Long & Winding Road” (thank you, dear Beatles, you of a seemingly simpler time). But the road we’re on in this United (not) States feels too long, too winding right now. COVID-19, a divided country, exposed racism (which has always been there, of course), global warming. The list goes on. I know most of us crossed our tired fingers that 2021 would bring a lovely change after the challenges of last year. We know that did not happen.
Pundits and journalists have talked about the stark differences between the police response to the Black Lives Matter marches last summer compared to how law enforcement reacted to the White Supremacist mob that smashed into our Capitol, some of these white men with the real intent to assault congressmen and congresswomen.
Many of us feel shell-shocked, speechless or even despondent.
So I’ll just say, let’s do what we can locally, as we treat people—even “the other”—with respect and, listen, and talk to one another from across the divide. I’m not going to hug a fascist who carried weapons to harm lawmakers because they disagreed with the presidential results, or spend time with those who waved the Confederate flag or antisemitic banners. But I can listen to people who simply see the world differently from me.
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the inauguration committee designated Monday as a National Day of Service. So what can we do for our communities? Friends of mine are picking up litter on a Flagstaff road, many people are chopping, cooking and serving up hot meals at the Flagstaff Family Food Center, and blood drives are seeking donors during the global pandemic.
I went back to teaching last week, via Zoom, and there was certainly much to discuss. Especially with journalism students. How did they watch the events roll out? What might they have done differently, as reporters? How did the different networks and publishers handle their coverage? What was the language of the different news outlets, which cover the world from such varied perspectives? Many of these young adults had thoughtful answers.
I have faith in our youth, in these teens and 20-somethings who, despite all, still seem passionate about their lives and their proposed careers. Who, despite some of them being haunted by the depression that isolation can bring, still push forward. They arrived in the virtual classroom ready to learn, many happy to “see” one another, albeit as small gray rectangles on their laptops or phones.