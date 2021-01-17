The Long & Winding Road: How do we move forward from here?

Many of us feel shell-shocked, speechless or even despondent.

So I’ll just say, let’s do what we can locally, as we treat people—even “the other”—with respect and, listen, and talk to one another from across the divide. I’m not going to hug a fascist who carried weapons to harm lawmakers because they disagreed with the presidential results, or spend time with those who waved the Confederate flag or antisemitic banners. But I can listen to people who simply see the world differently from me.

Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the inauguration committee designated Monday as a National Day of Service. So what can we do for our communities? Friends of mine are picking up litter on a Flagstaff road, many people are chopping, cooking and serving up hot meals at the Flagstaff Family Food Center, and blood drives are seeking donors during the global pandemic.

I went back to teaching last week, via Zoom, and there was certainly much to discuss. Especially with journalism students. How did they watch the events roll out? What might they have done differently, as reporters? How did the different networks and publishers handle their coverage? What was the language of the different news outlets, which cover the world from such varied perspectives? Many of these young adults had thoughtful answers.