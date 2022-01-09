The Long & Winding Road: Hello there, 2022

Happy, not-as-happy-as-we-hoped-for, New Year, dear Readers.

The news of the 2021 Pine Cone Drop cancellation felt like a big, rotten fish. You know, the kind you buy at the market, and then for some reason, you let sit until the cook-this-by date has passed. And even though you know that, you open it up and take a sniff anyway. And gag. But I believe it was a smart call.

Still, we all thought we had this stinking Coronavirus behind us, we planned get-togethers, many people were excited about flying home to family or were beside themselves about taking off with friends for places in the far beyond. Like back in the Good Ole Days, but with more intention because those days were snatched away from us for two dang years. So here we are again. Of course, many folks did hit the road, or the air or the tracks.

My brother and his family drove from Austin to Durango to see his in-laws and extended family. Everyone did the rapid tests on Day 1, and they came out negative. But on Day 2, one of them felt sick and her test this time showed positive. So they all bailed. There’s an 80-something with health issues in the mix, and she had to be protected.

I was lucky to have my two sons home from California, and we did the rapid tests as soon as they arrived. Those came out negative, but then of course we all learned last week that the CDC now says those tests are not reliable.

“But do them anyway,” came the message that makes absolutely no sense.

My older son did a lot of the cooking, and my younger son and I played the fantasy card game Onirim that they gave me for Christmas last year. We’d play for an hour, then decide to stop, but then one of us would say, “How ‘bout one more game?” We also watched movies, walked the dogs a lot, and talked a lot more.

With adult children, I’ve learned it’s best to listen, and only give advice when asked. Not that I always keep my mouth shut before that ask. But as they move ahead in their lives and make choices, I have to remind myself that when I was in my 30s, I did not check in with, let alone consult with, my mother regularly. When I worry about them, or there’s something about their choices that I feel I should “talk” with them about (read: “warn them” about), I need to bite my tongue as hard as I did when they were teens.

Now, by the way, they are quick to give me the advice. (“Mom, you know that having your heat tape plugs buried in the gutter’s snow and thus all wet and icy could shock you, and you could fall off the ladder and die on the concrete driveway, right?” Hmm. From whom did he learn that?)

Now that we’ve said goodbye to 2021, here are a few things I’m grateful for, in addition to the obvious one of my extensive family (including fluffy Maxx and Little Bird).

I’m grateful for:

The glorious snow.

The fantastic Flagstaff nonprofits — I’m making my donations now.

My friends, close and far away. These past two years? Impossible without you.

My dear neighbors with whom I check in on each other.

My former students, who still reach out, and even deliver scrumptious Christmas cookies.

My yoga teacher, massage therapist and physical therapist. Laurel, Kate and Mari, thanks for keeping this old bod strong, flexible and healing.

Jim Babbitt, who left us late last year, and whose life made Flagstaff a better community.

Our mountain-town photographer, the big-hearted, sometimes hilariously caustic Jake Bacon, who deservedly won Citizen of the Year. Jake and I met three decades ago working at our local newspaper, and I’m proud to call him a pal.

All you readers. Not just of this column, but the Arizona Daily Sun and other newspapers. We are lucky we still have a local paper when so many communities have lost theirs, and when despots around the world are shutting down the media.

Happy New Year to all. Goodnight and good luck.

