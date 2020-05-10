The Long & Winding Road: Happy distant Mother’s Day

Today is Mother’s Day, and I bet most of our mothers never imagined people ordering groceries online, or going out and about shielded by masks and plastic gloves, or talking with one another via tiny electronic rectangles.
Flower deliveries have traditionally brought huge revenues on this holiday. Today, while people will still order flowers, some potential senders may balk at the idea of ordering potentially COVID-carrying bouquets of roses and baby’s breath. And if the flowers are sent to older moms living in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, will they even get through the doors during this health crisis?
My mother lives in an adult facility, and more than a half dozen residents tested positive for the new coronavirus last month, and a handful are on ventilators or have died. We know this was how it all began in nursing homes in the state of Washington and across the country. So far, Mom seems healthy. And for the very first time, I thank God she has Alzheimer’s, because she doesn’t really understand — or remember — that a couple of her friends died.
COVID-19 has turned the world upside down, and there’s no reliable prediction as to when we’ll be heads up again. Can you imagine getting back to the practice of shaking hands, let alone even air-kissing strangers?
Many mothers won’t get to hold their kids or grandkids on this Hallmark holiday, but we all pray that we still have each other to call. I’ll be lucky enough to be sitting six feet away from one son, as we Skype with my other son and step-daughter. She will be with her husband and young son. Toddlers, like so many of us, chafe at the very idea of social distancing.
Seniors in high school and college are debating whether or not to log in for their virtual commencement speeches. Do it, kiddos! While it may seem like a disappointing rip-off of fate right now, it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime strange event that in some ways makes your graduation unique. Be a part of it, and maybe even think of an out-of-the-computer-box way to make it even more special to you and your fellow graduates. And, hey, what other graduating class gets to hear a former U.S. president make a commencement address in your honor? That’s right. President Barack Obama will take part in two virtual graduation ceremonies: one on May 16 (on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, and some online platforms) and one on June 6 (YouTube Originals). Check those out if you’re a fan. Whatever you do, congrats, and love to you all.
Meanwhile, we all want to go out. We want to attend a concert. We want to go back to our schools, our jobs, our coffee shops, our parks, our boxing clubs, our grocery stores, our hair salons. We even kind of want to make a trip to the dentist’s office, finally.
We want, we want, we want.
But shouldn’t we also want the welfare of the overworked saviors in the ERs and ICUs? We’ve seen the photographs of groups of medical workers in their scrubs, holding up signs that read, “We stay here for you. Please stay home for us.”
As states across the country, including Arizona, begin to soften their stay-at-home rules, on this special day please remember everyone’s mother, and every mothers’ child, partner, father and friend. Let’s take care of one another by being respectful, smart and loving — from a heartfelt distance.
