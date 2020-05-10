The Long & Winding Road: Happy distant Mother’s Day

Many mothers won’t get to hold their kids or grandkids on this Hallmark holiday, but we all pray that we still have each other to call. I’ll be lucky enough to be sitting six feet away from one son, as we Skype with my other son and step-daughter. She will be with her husband and young son. Toddlers, like so many of us, chafe at the very idea of social distancing.

Seniors in high school and college are debating whether or not to log in for their virtual commencement speeches. Do it, kiddos! While it may seem like a disappointing rip-off of fate right now, it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime strange event that in some ways makes your graduation unique. Be a part of it, and maybe even think of an out-of-the-computer-box way to make it even more special to you and your fellow graduates. And, hey, what other graduating class gets to hear a former U.S. president make a commencement address in your honor? That’s right. President Barack Obama will take part in two virtual graduation ceremonies: one on May 16 (on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, and some online platforms) and one on June 6 (YouTube Originals). Check those out if you’re a fan. Whatever you do, congrats, and love to you all.