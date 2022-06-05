The Long & Winding Road: Guns everywhere, for anyone: Welcome to the USA

Five hours after Mary Tolan sent us her Long & Winding Road column Wednesday, yet another mass shooting occurred at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical facility, killing five people, including the shooter who used a semi-automatic rifle.

We see in the media the faces of the fourth-graders shot dead in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “I can’t believe it happened here,” is the common refrain from locals there.

The week before we read the obituaries of the shoppers gunned down at a racially motivated mass shooting in Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York. “I can’t believe it happened here,” is repeated.

“It couldn’t happen here,” is heard in communities across the country. But it could. It does.

When we dig deeper, we learn that the elementary-school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead was the 212th mass shooting of the year 2022. That’s according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that collects data on gun-violence incidents in this country.

And that does not even begin to tally the shootings of fewer than four people at a time, including the one-by-one killings on city streets and in rural neighborhoods. Nor does it address the wounded — people who were shot and may no longer have full use of their limbs, their brains, their once peaceful sanity.

I’ve heard people say this time it feels different. That a decade after the Sandy Hooke Elementary School shooting that killed 20 little children and six adults — by another young man with an assault weapon — perhaps there will be some momentum on serious gun reform.

I hope so. Of course I do. With great sadness, however, I do not quite believe it. Yes, we may see some kind of background-check legislation — that would be very good. But banning assault weapons? I don’t see that happening here. I do so hope I’m wrong.

But with the 20 million semi-automatic assault weapons bought in the United States last year alone (yes, that’s right: 20 million, according to according to Small Arms Analytics), even legislation banning these murder weapons will not be able to tap the millions of people who have those weapons already.

Just weeks after a gunman with an assault weapon in New Zealand killed 50 people in 2020, the governing body passed new gun laws. Tough laws banning assault weapons. The vote was 119-1. Can you imagine that in our country?

Two years ago, I traveled across the country interviewing survivors of gun violence. Some of those were people who had survived being shot or who had witnessed a shooting, others were parents of murdered children, or families/friends whose parents, siblings or others had been shot dead.

During my visits with those families, I saw those children’s bedrooms and photographs, pet the children’s dogs, heard how bright and funny and perhaps stubborn those kids were in life. As a mother, I could relate. And now when I see young friends posting photographs of their own kids, I just hope they are able to keep them safe.

After the Robb Elementary School shooting happened last week, I had an opportunity to travel to Uvalde, and talk to more survivors. But when it came down to it, I did not make the trip. Even after the passage of time, I felt too vulnerable. Even without leaving home, these recent shootings pull me back to the kitchens, coffee shops, churches and schools where I talked to people about their losses, dipped in to their deepest grief. And my secondary trauma is a far cry from that of the actual survivors.

Coach Steve Kerr held an NBA press conference last month, in which he refused to talk about basketball. “When are we going to do something?” he demanded about the murders of the recent mass shootings, his voice cracking with emotion.

Kerr coaches the Golden State Warriors, and is a former University of Arizona basketball star whose father, an academic, was gunned down by extremists in Beirut when the young Kerr was 18. Kerr called out Congress for choosing greed and power over keeping children safe.

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there,” he told reporters. “I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

Enough, it should be.

June is Wear Orange month, to honor gun victims killed and wounded across our country.

Below is a list of several organizations working to thwart this seemingly endless carnage. If you still have hope, check them out, get involved, and see about bringing change. Don’t all of our children, friends, neighbors, and strangers deserve that?

Guns everywhere, for anyone: Welcome to the USA

Sandy Hook Promise: https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/

March for Our Lives: https://marchforourlives.com/

Giffords Courage to Fight Gun Violence: https://giffords.org/

Everytown for Gun Safety: https://www.everytown.org/

Moms Demand Action: https://momsdemandaction.org/

