The Long & Winding Road: Goodbye students, hello winding road

I just became a lot more independent — right before Independence Day arrived.
After 20 years at Northern Arizona University, I retired from teaching last week. And, to make matters best, I bought a camping van – with a stand-up table for writing!
I told you all about my pandemic van fantasies in a March column. Well, since then, I bought a used delivery van, and hired a guy out of Portland, to build it out. I picked it up last month, and drove from Oregon to the Bay Area to Los Angeles, and back home. What a ride!
I slept in that van bed like a stone in a stream.
Now I’m considering van names. Raven is one. While she’s white and most ravens we know are black, in the Northwest where she’s from, Native Americans have a myth about white ravens. It goes like this: Ravens only turned black after they gave humans the gift of fire.
Or Starlight, Star for short. Because I’ll be seeing a lot of stars when she gets me out into nature. Then there are various horse names. See how the retirement brain has space to focus on big things?!? I will know the name after I spend more time driving cross country.
Maxx and I will hit the road this summer and fall, going to Wisconsin to spread my mom’s ashes with the sibs, and then onward and eastward. Then possibly back through Canada, depending upon their border rules. No final destination, just being on the road, hanging with my pup and writing at my van’s stand-up desk.
And when do I need to return? No date required. After teaching all those years at NAU, I’m freeee! I will very much miss my students, but it’s time. They need some new blood over there — young journalists whose skills are honed by the modern world. Still, I know my students learned from me over the years. I focused on reporting, going out into the community to find sources, storytelling, getting the facts — and spelling — right. And don’t forget compassion.
I hope that tradition continues in the Journalism program, but when you retire, you need to let it all go.
I talked to a colleague on the phone recently, who filled me in on concerns about personnel changes, school politics and more.
Me? I was in my van looking at the Pacific Ocean, and didn’t have to be anxious about that stuff anymore. I’d jogged barefoot on the beach, and swam in the huge waves. What, me worry?
With Maxx riding shotgun, I’ll be headed out into the woods, the water, the mountains from coast to coast. And doing what I love best along the way: Writing. I don’t know what form it will take beyond this column (which will now go back to monthly after a year of weekly and biweekly during the pandemic).
Sources for my nonfiction writing and characters for fiction projects are clamoring to be front and center in my mind. Welcome! Retiring from teaching takes me back to writing, and to hitting this long and winding road. You know, the one called life.
To my lovely students past and present: Goodbye to all of you who motivated me, taught me to be my best person, and made me laugh. I thank you for everything.
To my colleagues, good luck with the new university president, long overdue. Stay strong, be well, and carry on.
And to all, happy Fourth of July!