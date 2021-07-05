The Long & Winding Road: Goodbye students, hello winding road

And when do I need to return? No date required. After teaching all those years at NAU, I’m freeee! I will very much miss my students, but it’s time. They need some new blood over there — young journalists whose skills are honed by the modern world. Still, I know my students learned from me over the years. I focused on reporting, going out into the community to find sources, storytelling, getting the facts — and spelling — right. And don’t forget compassion.

I hope that tradition continues in the Journalism program, but when you retire, you need to let it all go.

I talked to a colleague on the phone recently, who filled me in on concerns about personnel changes, school politics and more.

Me? I was in my van looking at the Pacific Ocean, and didn’t have to be anxious about that stuff anymore. I’d jogged barefoot on the beach, and swam in the huge waves. What, me worry?

With Maxx riding shotgun, I’ll be headed out into the woods, the water, the mountains from coast to coast. And doing what I love best along the way: Writing. I don’t know what form it will take beyond this column (which will now go back to monthly after a year of weekly and biweekly during the pandemic).