The Long & Winding Road: Goodbye, our dear Sal the Gal

I’ve written about my mother and friend, Sally Tolan, many times on these pages. I’ve been lucky to be with her several times a year, and while there was sadness as dementia took hold, there was also great joy, and a connection through laughter, music and storytelling.

Mom died early this month, and it feels like a bad dream. Not even so much that she’s finally gone after a few tough years, because I’m glad for her that she’s moved on to her next journey. But that we — my five siblings, my children and theirs, me, and so many friends — cannot come together to grieve, tell stories and hug. Such is the time of this horrible pandemic. Still, my house is filled with flowers, Irish drink, soup and even a pumpkin delivered by friends. Many sent heartfelt notes filled with love for Mom, for me.

Sally was not a person to settle into sadness or grief, though. She was a true optimist, always ready to move to the next challenge, to meet the next friend (she loved men), to write the next poem, to choose the next plant for her natural garden. For years she had a wild garden in her Milwaukee front yard — surrounded by neighbors’ perfectly manicured lawns.