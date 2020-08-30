The Long & Winding Road: Getting cranky as we Zoom through our lives

“Don’t get caught in a backlog of paperwork,” I read his horoscope aloud.
He blinked, but kept quiet.
“Take care of responsibilities and bureaucratic issues.”
Not even a blink. In fact, it seemed I was putting him to sleep. It was a bit bland.
“Hey,” I interrupted his shuteye. “This is a way to bond.”
He closed his eyes, but I knew he was listening. When you live with someone, you can just tell.
“Find a way to contribute to a cause or your community to boost your confidence and reputation.”
Actually, I’m certain this guy does not need a boost in confidence, but he must understand he needs to work on his reputation. Friends are starting to whisper.
Did I choose the wrong guy, again?
I switched to his horoscope from a few days earlier. Maybe the stars were better aligned.
“Being observant will keep you out of trouble and allow you to make a wise decision,” I told him. He sat up and gazed at me. A wise decision and a good sign. (Aquarius, if you’re interested.)
“Distance yourself from a situation that is causing confusion or making you feel bad.”
He turned to me, oculars positively beaming confusion. Then, in a silent statement, he circled around a couple times and plopped down on the floor.
Maxx, my 18-month-old wheaten terrier, is a sweetheart. Aren’t all our dogs?
I’m writing this dog-oriented column because Flagstaff is such a poochy place. At Buffalo Park or out on our forest trails, runners, walkers and even bikers are often accompanied by their canine workout warriors.
(If you’re a cat person, I don’t mind that you didn’t make it this far. Though recently, a woman walked two cats on harnesses on the FUTS path. We did not allow our animals to sniff one another’s behinds, although Maxx certainly wanted to, and more. “Those cats looked so yummy,” he later confided.)
With my constant Zooming these past six months–teaching college journalism courses, taking yoga and workout classes, Zooming with family—this energetic dog has relapsed into the untrained puppy that came into my life at nine months old.
I know, I know. Training a dog is about training the owner. With this particular breed, though, exercise is an essential need. After a five-mile run, all is grand. When tired out, he’s good at heeling, sitting and staying. Sometimes though, I can’t put in the miles. And on the days I start my Zoom teaching at 9 a.m. and don’t finish until 6 p.m., he literally pulls at my clothes and barks at my computer screen during my last class. Cute in the first week but not so much by the fourth.
At home, he no longer begs at the table. At friends’, a different story. Not that I go out often, to say the least. But the other night we went to my friends’ house – sitting safely on the patio, of course. Maxx and their dog played wildly, but then he wanted more, while she wanted a rest. Our food arrived. Maxx became a beggar, and even nipped at the fingers of one of the humans. This is what he was like when we met.
I woke up feeling so frustrated, so overwhelmed, and wondered if he (read “I”) would be happier if he lived on a ranch with lots of space. That thought passed quickly. He doesn’t seem like a cowboy. And, after all, he’s been my best COVID companion. And I’m already his second family. Not to mention that my grown son who lives nearby, he of the Maxx bromance, would disown me immediately.
Two weeks ago, Maxx was “the perfect guest” at her home, declared my friend who calls him The Prince. So, he does know how to behave.
I know where my dog-free fantasy came from. Straight from the novel coronavirus. I’m irritable. Maxx is irritable. Many of us are over-Zoomed and pandemicked-out, irritable.
We must move through this new normal for who knows how flipping long. As Maxx and I muddle through our COVID life, I commit to getting us outside between Zooms, and spending more time training him (OK, and myself).
Not, however, via the computer screen, even though that seems to be a sign of our times.
So, what’s your sign?
