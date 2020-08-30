The Long & Winding Road: Getting cranky as we Zoom through our lives

At home, he no longer begs at the table. At friends’, a different story. Not that I go out often, to say the least. But the other night we went to my friends’ house – sitting safely on the patio, of course. Maxx and their dog played wildly, but then he wanted more, while she wanted a rest. Our food arrived. Maxx became a beggar, and even nipped at the fingers of one of the humans. This is what he was like when we met.

I woke up feeling so frustrated, so overwhelmed, and wondered if he (read “I”) would be happier if he lived on a ranch with lots of space. That thought passed quickly. He doesn’t seem like a cowboy. And, after all, he’s been my best COVID companion. And I’m already his second family. Not to mention that my grown son who lives nearby, he of the Maxx bromance, would disown me immediately.

Two weeks ago, Maxx was “the perfect guest” at her home, declared my friend who calls him The Prince. So, he does know how to behave.

I know where my dog-free fantasy came from. Straight from the novel coronavirus. I’m irritable. Maxx is irritable. Many of us are over-Zoomed and pandemicked-out, irritable.