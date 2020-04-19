The Long & Winding Road: Generations to come

Theirs is the age many of us oldsters began building our careers. For me, that meant writing late into the night between restaurant shifts. For some, it was hitchhiking or pushing our VW Beetles across country to teach, work in a hospital or on the docks. We jumped onto trains, planes and auto-buses to get away from home.

Some of us went back to grad school. Sure, young people can do that online now. But what of meeting your cohort, being challenged in-person by old-fashioned but genius professors who pushed us to think beyond our upbringings, or how about staying up with friends and a bottle of Gallo dissecting Shakespeare or Austin or nuclear physics? (I skipped that last one.)

My step-daughter’s son is 19 months old. He may not have noticed that his parents aren’t taking him to the playground. When they pass one on a walk, though, he pulls their hands toward the large toys, but they are blocked off. How can he understand? And she goes to work 40 hours a week at an essential job, but worries she might bring the virus home.

My older son was accepted into a graduate school he longed to attend, but now he’s not so sure. Why learn from online classes when the experience was supposed to be on that green campus?