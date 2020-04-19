The Long & Winding Road: Generations to come

Last month, a media personality and a lieutenant governor both said older people should be willing to die of COVID-19 to open up our economy again.
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick apparently led the way in this suggested blue-haired kamikaze. He said he was “all in” when it came to bringing back businesses, even if the result was more people dying of the new coronavirus. Oh, and “lots of grandparents” agreed with him, he claimed.
He didn’t talk to any grandparents I know.
Glenn Beck, formerly a political commentator on Fox News, also announced, “Even if we all get sick, I’d rather die than kill the country.”
Sorry, guys. That’s not the future I’m hoping for. Sure, I am in one of the danger zones for fatal cases—60 years and older. But must I give up living so people can get back to work? Nope.
Still, a part of me understood those feelings, if not the recommended actions. I don’t mean sacrificing ourselves to open up our favorite restaurants and shops, though. I mean getting young people back into the world so they can move on with their lives.
I’ve been thinking about how this invisible disease is affecting the generations younger than mine, and those to come. My adult children are in their early 30s, and my students in their 20s. This is a time when they should be blossoming, breaking out, exploding into the world—as artists, workers, professionals—whatever they choose. They should be going out into the night, exploring the world, and finding themselves.
Theirs is the age many of us oldsters began building our careers. For me, that meant writing late into the night between restaurant shifts. For some, it was hitchhiking or pushing our VW Beetles across country to teach, work in a hospital or on the docks. We jumped onto trains, planes and auto-buses to get away from home.
Some of us went back to grad school. Sure, young people can do that online now. But what of meeting your cohort, being challenged in-person by old-fashioned but genius professors who pushed us to think beyond our upbringings, or how about staying up with friends and a bottle of Gallo dissecting Shakespeare or Austin or nuclear physics? (I skipped that last one.)
My step-daughter’s son is 19 months old. He may not have noticed that his parents aren’t taking him to the playground. When they pass one on a walk, though, he pulls their hands toward the large toys, but they are blocked off. How can he understand? And she goes to work 40 hours a week at an essential job, but worries she might bring the virus home.
My older son was accepted into a graduate school he longed to attend, but now he’s not so sure. Why learn from online classes when the experience was supposed to be on that green campus?
My younger son, an apprentice in the trades, was laid off. Sure, he has lots of time off now, and will receive unemployment benefits. But what of the trade? What of the feeling a young person gets going to work, learning something, being proud of their day? How can it be OK for a 30-year-old to stifle in his apartment room, trying to keep a safe distance from roommates?
Some of us are privileged in that we can work at home, receiving full salaries and benefits. Often that is because we are older, and our careers are well established.
For all of us, old, young and younger, employed, laid-off, retired or working as a baby, the time is here to look inwardly, and to serve outwardly.
But no self-destruction for me. I’m praying that I’m here for the long(er) haul, thank you. One reason? So I can help the next generation believe in their future.
