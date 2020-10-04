The Long & Winding Road: Gaslighting, denying

“Sheesh.”

Unplanned, this has become my new go-to word, one that flies from my mouth ever since COVID-19 hit. But it’s not just the pandemic. It’s all the things that have happened to us since March. Feeling shut in and isolated, teaching/learning via a computer screen, not being able to travel safely to visit family, watching the West Coast burn up, watching politics go dark and low—all that. Sheesh. (See how perfectly right that word feels on your tongue?)

Another example: I have watched many a presidential debate in the past decades, but none like last week’s. I wanted to turn it off, but like observing a car accident in a slow-motion nightmare, I was unable to hit the power button.

“Sheesh,” I thought. “Please, media gods, let me turn off the boob tube, or at least switch to Netflix!” Nope. Did not happen.

Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, Communist, Alt-Right or anywhere else along the spectrum, I know you must agree. What did we learn, except that bullies are bullies, lies are easily flung on national television and there is little decorum left of which our country might feel proud? How low can you go, candidates?