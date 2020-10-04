The Long & Winding Road: Gaslighting, denying

“Sheesh.”
Unplanned, this has become my new go-to word, one that flies from my mouth ever since COVID-19 hit. But it’s not just the pandemic. It’s all the things that have happened to us since March. Feeling shut in and isolated, teaching/learning via a computer screen, not being able to travel safely to visit family, watching the West Coast burn up, watching politics go dark and low—all that. Sheesh. (See how perfectly right that word feels on your tongue?)
Another example: I have watched many a presidential debate in the past decades, but none like last week’s. I wanted to turn it off, but like observing a car accident in a slow-motion nightmare, I was unable to hit the power button.
“Sheesh,” I thought. “Please, media gods, let me turn off the boob tube, or at least switch to Netflix!” Nope. Did not happen.
Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, Communist, Alt-Right or anywhere else along the spectrum, I know you must agree. What did we learn, except that bullies are bullies, lies are easily flung on national television and there is little decorum left of which our country might feel proud? How low can you go, candidates?
And now we learn that the president and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Nobody wishes this disease on others, but the irony of someone who has denied the seriousness of the disease, is, well, tough to ignore.
Days after the non-presidential-like debate, I Zoomed into a meeting that served up some
gaslighting of its own. So-called leaders praising the workers, as the former asked the latter for more work for less pay, and pressured all employees to show up at work, no matter the risk posed by a global pandemic.
I would go into details about the exact nature of the workplace, but why? These u-rah-rah speeches are happening throughout the country as a way to pressure people to accept their increasing workloads as a duty, without murmurs of complaint. The working class have known this for centuries. White-collar workers like me are seeing this world with new eyes. Sorry it took us so long, sisters and brothers.
“We’re so impressed with the work you do,” bosses may say to frontline employees such as janitors, grocery-store checkout persons or low-level, non-tenured teachers. “And here’s a pat on the head to show you our appreciation,” they must be really thinking. “Just hang in there, go to your workplace, as we Zoom from home or an empty office.”
As The Chicks sing: “Gaslighter, denier … gaslighter, big timer…”
Don’t get me wrong. I do appreciate that the world is upside-down, and that this virus calls on people to sacrifice mightily. But shouldn’t everyone forego privilege and personal safety in at least somewhat equal measures?
Yes, Reader. I think so, too.
We have three months left of this calendar year. And in those months we’ll have an election, of course, and more presumably awful debates in some format after President Trump’s quarantine period, but then we will finally arrive in January. And let us hope that January 2021 will bring peace among us. We can do this.
In the meantime, you can still register to vote in Arizona—but you must do so by Monday,
Oct. 5. To register, or to check your voter-registration status, go to: www.servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage.
Sheesh, dear Reader, please vote, and please keep the faith.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!