The Long & Winding Road: From the safety of home, thanks to those who are not

But, wait. Does any of that beat being at a department meeting, turning off my camera for several minutes, in order to put away the delivered groceries left on my front stoop?

Does any of that beat letting students take a break during virtual class time, and showing them my puppy to boost their frayed spirits?

Does any of that beat learning how to sit still, to be here now, to make the essential phone call when the walls begin closing in?

Well, yes it does. This virtual life has its perks, especially for the privileged among us who are not called to serve on the front lines. But it’s nothing like back in the day. You know, 2019. Who could have guessed that year would one day become a golden year, one we looked back on nostalgically, the way we do an old movie like “Casablanca”?

The in-person contacts and connections, especially with close friends and family, cannot be beat. The warmth of a hug from someone you love. The random affection from a stranger who tells you your smile reminds them of an old friend. The missing-tooth grin of a child who pets your dog. The plans for a trip—an actual trip—that will take you to new places in this country and beyond, to people old and new, who you will meet for the 100th time, or for the first.