The Long & Winding Road: Fire and rain brings pain—and neighbors

"I’ve seen fire, and I’ve seen rain…” James Taylor

The monsoons of Flagstaff.

Over the years, we have waited for them with the sweetest anticipation. They were the magic elixir we longed for every summer. The hot, dry days of July taunted and the distant clouds over the San Francisco Peaks teased for what felt like forever. Until finally, miraculously, the dark thunder clouds brought cool temperatures. The heavens burst open, and our sweat was bathed away with the rains. We rejoiced.

These days, not so much.

Now, many people on the east side, the west side and in between, in the city and out in the county, find themselves scrambling, warily watching the skies to guess what the storms will bring. The rain now initially lands on the many fire scars surrounding our mountain town, and that burned landscape does not absorb moisture well. So, the storms bring rushing water, mud, debris, rocks, logs and even whole trees, tumbling down our mountainsides, onto our roads and into our neighborhoods.

Instead of bringing relief, the monsoons induce anxiety and fear. Peoples’ homes are being damaged, their landscaping wiped out in one fell swish. Instead of people’s main thunderstorm worries being their dogs’ potentially panicking, it is now their own panic which they work to abate while sweeping mud out of their under-water yards, garages and homes.

I remember my children anticipating with glee the downpours at the Coconino County Fair. We could count on getting drenched over the Labor Day weekend and laughed about it once we found shelter in one of the animal barns, our car or home. Peeling off those soaked jeans and T-shirts, they giggled before having dinner—though they were usually already full of corndogs, funnel cakes and sugary lemonade.

My home is a few just blocks away from the neighborhood near Sechrist Elementary School, where good friends now spend afternoons buttressing their walls and yards to protect against the punishing rains. I am one of the lucky ones for now, but residents below the burn areas have had their lives altered, their current and future summers turned around and upside down. (And, really, how unfair is this, after two-plus years of a flippin’ pandemic?)

“In all my years of living here, I’ve never seen anything like it,” one resident on an impacted street said about the flood waters on her street.

However, one thing I’ve heard over and over again from my friends in the endangered neighborhoods is how generous and loving their neighbors are toward one another. How the city and county crews are offering support in the shape of sandbags and moving debris and how they are, every morning, scraping mud off the roads so people can drive out onto their street before rushing home ahead of possible afternoon flooding.

It is not the rain that is new. It is the fires and their scars—and then the storms—that have changed our landscapes, putting our homes in danger. We in Flagstaff and Coconino County have not felt the devastating loss of human lives in the way that residents of, say, Kansas have from their floods. Our hearts and go out to them as we watch the horrible news coming from the Midwest.

Whether you’re living in Timberline or Coconino Estates or eastern Kentucky, whether it is the home you own, the apartment you rent or the piece of ground on which you temporarily sleep, you must be thinking about the changes to our earth’s climate. The ones that make these disasters part natural, part human-caused. Because, while some areas of the country have been prone to flooding for decades, the warmer the earth—and fewer green spaces to absorb the water—the more devastating the flooding is in places like Kansas and beyond.

As we help our friends and neighbors by dropping off food, drink or sandbags, we can offer love with a phone call or a batch of tamales or brownies. Let’s do what we can locally and then ask our elected representatives to acknowledge that the earth seems to be self-destructing in so many ways, and we are all part of that.