The Long & Winding Road: Faces, time passing and the now

Last month, I hung out with people I had not seen for 50 years. Crazy, that. I mean, how could it be a half century since we — just teens — donned our lovely plaid, pleated skirts and poorly fitted blazers, spending our days listening to the nuns enlighten us on religion, math and Latin or French — and how to live the best spiritual, conscious and good lives?

The faces in this summer’s suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were vaguely familiar, once my vision adjusted. There were more wrinkles, of course, and in a bit more padding, let’s say. That extra bit extended to many of the bodies as well (this is cheese and beer country), but my former high school pals were in there somewhere. Some faces were surrounded by beautiful silver locks, some black, many were suspiciously Marilyn Monroe blond, and some, like mine, were a un-notable dirt brown — just like 50 years ago — and natural!

Thanks for that, Mom. She did not grow a silver hair until in her 80s. In fact, in one of her last years in her early 90s, I went to the drug store to get her dry shampoo because she was refusing showers. I bought auburn color. When I got back to her, I remembered her hair was gray. Funny, how we keep images from childhood and young adulthood solid, even as time changes all.

I went to our 50th reunion with my friend Ellen, who I originally met on the public bus that headed downtown to our Catholic, all-girls high school. We completely “got” each other from week one of freshman year: our weird senses of humor, our big, messy families, our desire to be good — but also a little bad.

By sophomore year, we were also close with Jane, a girl with a giant laugh, a tendency use the F-bomb in every other sentence and who could smoke like a 1940s femme fatale. Like us, she was not in the cool-girls clique, but we three fit with each other in our own little special group. We had other friends, too. I saw a few of them, and some were as fun, smart and sweet as ever, while others were just as stand-offish as they were at 16 — with something to prove, though at our age, I know not what.

A touching part of any get-together after all those years, is the memorial table. Framed photos were displayed of girls who had died. Some former classmates got up and said a word or two about each of those who had left us — a baker’s dozen, it was, out of 100 classmates. The saddest of the young, framed faces, for me, was our dear Jane. She had become an avid runner as a young woman, tossing out her cigarettes, and becoming lean and lovely, inside and out.

She’s been gone more than a decade now, unbelievable. Nearly every girl in those photos had classmates who missed them still, and Ellen and I wrapped our arms around each other as someone spoke about Jane.

At the gathering, we shared updates on family (grandchildren a major theme), work or retirement and how we liked or did not especially like where our lives had taken us. Most of the “girls” still live in Wisconsin, but a few had spread our wings and moved away. Still, we all had at least those four years in common.

One woman talked at length about the nuns. She believed they had taught us to be strong, independent young women. Fifty years later, many of us appear to be strong independent old women. Currently, at 70, I’m on a 3,000-mile road trip with my pooch, and I suppose that gives some credence to her statement. And today, I’m doing a hike outside of Sisters, Oregon. So thank you, sisters, for sending me out into the world, to find the goodness in others and push for change when that goodness is lacking. There are sisters, and there are sisters. I appreciate you all.