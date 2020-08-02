The Long & Winding Road: Citizens beat up on our streets, again

We’ve all seen the videos of guys in camo, holding long guns and dragging people into unmarked vehicles, as smoke in the street mystifies what is already mystifying. No, this is not a G.I. Joe commercial. This is real life in the United States.
In Portland, Oregon, federal law enforcement officers with only the word POLICE marking their uniforms have been sent to protect federal buildings in this city 50 miles north of the state capital. And now here comes a video of New York police jumping from an unmarked van to grab a young woman protester just last week. They pulled her into the vehicle while NYPD bicycle cops used their bikes as barriers to restrain other protesters, and the van sped away.
What is happening in our country? What is happening to our country?
Many protesters are distrustful of police, and vice versa. Normally, there’s no love lost between these two groups. From what I’ve been told but not witnessed because I’m white, the same could be said of some African Americans and police. Many Black residents have learned police do not always protect them first. And now, people from both extremes are coming to protests armed, leaving some wounded or even dead.
Of course there are the stories of police marching alongside protesters, or police neutrally protecting protesters marching to defund the police. But this, I’m afraid, is not the norm, not even close.
Historically, the very concept of police was created as slave patrols some 300 years ago. Even after the Civil War, many law enforcement agencies worked to enforce segregation, often fighting to disenfranchise slaves who had been freed. While I don’t believe the majority of individual police officers today are racist, the law-enforcement fundamentals were developed on the goal of repressing the rights of others. Institutions often echo their original beliefs.
U.S. Congressman John Lewis, who died July 17, fought for the civil rights of Black people beginning in the 1960s. He was severely beaten by Alabama police in 1965 as he marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (The incident was later dubbed Bloody Sunday.) Over the years, Congressman Lewis worked for voting rights and the welfare of immigrants, and he protested the Iraq War. Later he supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Two years ago he tweeted, “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Today, the news scenes that bring violence of police against citizens into our living rooms via televisions, or onto our smart phones, look shockingly familiar. They resemble the videos of police repressing Hong Kong protesters fighting for democracy, and the Russian police attacking protesters last summer, and, yes, the marchers and police on Bloody Sunday 55 years ago.
A minority of protesters use violence, even throwing explosives into federal buildings. Yes, this is dangerous. Yes, police have been injured. But these are exceptions. Most of the protesters are peaceful citizens, even grandmothers, demanding change. I support these people more than over-weaponized gangs who are supposed to be our civil servants. Some politicians are using them to repress.
It is still the right of all Americans to speak up for what they believe in, to get into “good trouble.” Isn’t it? Let’s not let what is looking more and more like martial law thwart that right.
And let’s remember these protests were created to speak out against the police murders of George Floyd and other Black men and women like Breonna Taylor, Dion Johnson, Elijah McClain, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin. Say their names.
