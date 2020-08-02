The Long & Winding Road: Citizens beat up on our streets, again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve all seen the videos of guys in camo, holding long guns and dragging people into unmarked vehicles, as smoke in the street mystifies what is already mystifying. No, this is not a G.I. Joe commercial. This is real life in the United States.

In Portland, Oregon, federal law enforcement officers with only the word POLICE marking their uniforms have been sent to protect federal buildings in this city 50 miles north of the state capital. And now here comes a video of New York police jumping from an unmarked van to grab a young woman protester just last week. They pulled her into the vehicle while NYPD bicycle cops used their bikes as barriers to restrain other protesters, and the van sped away.

What is happening in our country? What is happening to our country?

Many protesters are distrustful of police, and vice versa. Normally, there’s no love lost between these two groups. From what I’ve been told but not witnessed because I’m white, the same could be said of some African Americans and police. Many Black residents have learned police do not always protect them first. And now, people from both extremes are coming to protests armed, leaving some wounded or even dead.