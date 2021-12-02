The Long & Winding Road: Cap’n Maxx

The air is chilly, but not what you would call cold. It’s just past sunrise, and the tip of a distant saguaro seems to rise above the glowing mountains. The clouds in this wide sky are purple, pink and then golden. It’s quiet, but the air is not completely still. Sparrows chat with one another, and Gambel’s quail scurry from desert bushes back and forth across the road. Later on, during my morning run, a cactus wren hops down from atop a barrel cactus, hiding in the undergrowth. Clever birds, these. Through the night, coyotes yip, and my dog Maxx growls protectively – from inside the safety of our camping van.

I am in the McDowell Mountains Regional Park for three nights camping with retired friends Mary and Russell in the middle of the week – in the middle of the week! It’s an adjustment, but a splendid one. To find peace in the desert when a year ago I was teaching classes on Zoom seems a miracle. Maybe that’s overstating it. So, let’s say it’s good luck. Great luck. My life is slower than it’s been for the past several decades, but sweet, too. When I’m camping my mind is mostly on the present, rather than worrying about grading journalism stories, wondering how my students are doing, and preparing for the next meeting.

I read six-plus books a month now, and find myself lost in other worlds, mostly through novels. I am writing my own words, too, and thrilled I can focus on that.

And I can go camping with friends I’ve known for more than three decades. Besides hiking together this past week, and going on my early morning runs, we also introduced Maxx to kayaking.

Cap’n Maxx is his new moniker, and though I thought there was no way my wheaten terrier would get onto a rubber ducky, my friends helped make it happen. After I got into the tiny boat on Roosevelt Lake, Russel simply picked Maxx up by his halter and plopped him into the boat, placing him in front of me. My handsome pup looked around, and settled right in, watching the coots float by. What a trooper. He used to be a rather nervous-energy guy, now he is a mellow sailor. After we got out of our kayaks to take a break from paddling, when it was time to go, after some encouragement, he hopped back into the red boat, ready for the next paddle adventure. Not only did he sit up and track the motorboats speeding by, but he also relaxed, resting his furry chin on the side of the kayak.

I know, folks. I’m like a proud grandma stunned at her kiddo’s first steps. But believe me, it was classic!

So life is different in retirement, but it’s also different after – or during – this COVID pandemic.

Many of my friends in their 60s or 70s talk about how to get through another possible upsurge/shutdown in the pandemic. Yet it is those who are our children’s ages and their children’s ages that have us really concerned. While people in their 20s and 30s would normally be building their lives and moving toward professional and personal goals, and youngsters hugging friends on the playground, the shutdowns have pushed people to visual jobs, and to learning online, not having the one-on-one that helped all of us get the most out of life. And then there is the state of the planet we’re leaving them, too huge to address in this week’s column.

I hope that one day they, too, will be able to retire in a way that brings them peace, and happy futures.

In the meantime, may other Maxxes teach them how to settle onto a giant red rubber ducky, and watch the still-beautiful world float by. They deserve that now, and decades from now.

May joyous holidays bring you all peace and love.

