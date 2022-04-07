The Long & Winding Road: Booking an apartment — during wartime

The bedroom is pink with white ceilings, and a yellow duvet with large white flowers covers the bed. The small kitchen is well-equipped and bright—a place in which I would love to cook. The apartment’s windows overlook the city. I found this place on Airbnb, offered by “super host” Tatyana. I booked it. Her photo shows a thin brunette holding a small child, round-faced in denim overalls.

Here is the rental’s description:

“A spacious, bright, cozy apartment in the heart of Kiev…located in a beautiful convenient place from where you can walk to the main street of the city… Nearby there are many different bars, restaurants, shows, as well as the main stadium of the country.”

Today, who knows if those bars, restaurants, the apartment building or the Olympic National Sports Complex, are still standing? I will not be going to Ukraine this month, of course. The country is being shelled day and night by Russia. But I wanted to do something—in addition to the nonprofits and rescue organizations to which we can donate, as Ukrainians fight to keep their country.

Reserving a room on Airbnb seems somehow more personal. Reaching out, one global citizen to another. I booked for a week, which meant sending money directly into a real person’s bank account. I told Tatyana I was so sorry about the war, and hoped that my small payment would ease her burden, if even just a tiny bit.

Here is her response:

Dear Mary!

Thanks for your help!!! (Three heart emojis)

This WAR is very terrible but please share this information with your friends and ask (them) to share with somebody else.

Every citizen of the world must know that children and peaceful people are die(ing) this minute also!!!”

She referred to the Russian president as Hitler, and called the Russian soldiers Nazis. Then:

Ukrainian(s) are strong but we need help!!!

First of all we need clear sky!!!

Thanks you very much!!!!

Regards, Tatyana

I was so moved that I emailed her words to several friends. Now I am sharing it with you, dear readers. There are many other ways to help people in war-torn countries, of course.

And while the Russian attacks on Ukraine are foremost in the news, some point out that countries of people of color—like Africans and Syrians—have not received equal media coverage or the same compassion from strangers as have the Ukrainians. One (white) American television news correspondent, actually said Ukraine isn’t “like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades…This is a relatively civilized, relatively European…city where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

Are “civilized” and “European” code words for “White”? He later apologized.

Britain and EU countries have often tried to push refugees of color back to the sea, or return them to their borders (like the U.S. does). We should open collective arms to the Ukrainians, yes—but to others as well.

I hope in the next year I will be able to visit Ukraine, to spend my American dollars there, and stay with Tatyana. Perhaps some of you could book places with her neighbors and friends. Let’s pray their neighborhoods remain.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0