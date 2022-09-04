The Long & Winding Road: Big waves of friendship

The water was dark blue-green, the sky clear, tall waves were hitting the beach. A perfect day for a Lake Michigan swim.

I was with my best high school friend Ellen and her husband Michael, who I’ve also known since those topsy-turvy years. I was staying at their Wisconsin lakeside home.

It was Sunday morning. Michael pointed out the best place for swimming — just beside the sandbar, about 10 feet from shore. Ellen reminded me of the “riptides” of Lake Michigan (the word “undertow” vaguely popped up from childhood, and quickly faded). She planned on attending virtual Catholic mass on the beach, keeping one eye on her computer and the other on me as I swam. Michael, too, planned on hanging out on the beach while I was in the water. Whatever, dudes, I thought.

I pulled on my swimming cap and goggles, walked out to get beyond where the waves were breaking, and took the dive. Swimming parallel to big waves means they slap you from the side, squirming under your swimming cap into your ears. So, I swam straight out for a bit. And then a bit more, and a bit more.

I didn’t really pay much attention to where I was, except to occasionally tread water to look back at the beach and see if I had drifted over from where I put in.

I kept swimming, and after a while, I was swimming parallel to the now-calmer waves. A couple of times, I treaded water to look at my watch. I wanted to make sure I stayed out for 30 minutes so Ellen could attend Mass without interruption. And I was enjoying being in the lake after all summer in a Flagstaff pool.

It was finally time to come in. As I got closer to shore, I could see Michael waving his arms at me. So sweet of him. He must know I’m wondering where their house is from way out here. So I headed that way. I was about five minutes out, when I realized how tired I was. An internal voice chided: Hey, girl, you just turned 70. You may be a good swimmer, but you are older than last time you swam in open water. The final strokes, I admit, were challenging. I felt the tickle of panic, but consciously shut it down. I was almost there. It would be the perfect 30-minute workout.

Then I noticed that Ellen, too, was waving at me from shore, a bit north of their house. I had a nano-second insane thought that maybe there was some strange creature under the surface. Are there fresh-water sharks?

By the time the waves finally pushed me to shore, I was able to stand on the sand bar and flash my pal a giant grin. What a great swim! Then I noticed that she was standing thigh-deep in the water, wearing a life vest, and holding a second one.

She pulled me into a half-hug, half chokehold.

“I don’t know if I should hug you or kill you,” she said. “We thought you were drowning.”

A beach neighbor rushed over.

“She all right?” Before I could reassure this stranger, she was snapping our picture together, having been alerted I’d disappeared.

“What’s going on?” I asked.

“We thought you were gone. I went into the lake in my underwear!” The ultimate sacrifice for my favorite fashionista.

Up the beach, Michael was standing with some man. Wait, what?

“Is that a cop?” I asked Ellen, striving to catch up.

“Mary, we called the police! They were about to send up a rescue helicopter. Go talk to Michael.”

As I walked reluctantly up the beach toward them, it started to sink in (pardon the pun). Both men held binoculars.

“What were you thinking?” Michael demanded.

“I’m so sorry. I was just swimming.”

“We couldn’t see you.”

I kept apologizing, and the (drop-dead gorgeous) young officer told me he was happy it had turned out well. “It’s a much better ending than some swimming incidents I’ve reported to.”

Gulp. No wonder Ellen and Michael were both so mad. They’d been crazy worried.

Michael told me the officer had been able to spot me with his high-powered binoculars.

“She’s wearing a swim cap and goggles, so she’s probably a good swimmer,” he had tried to reassure my friends. A copter was on hold. His words did not calm my friends, who later told me about all the people who had died in the lake not too far away.

(Now you tell me.)

The deputy wrote my contact information in his little notebook, and left. (Was he going to call and ask me out, I wondered in my waterlogged state).

I kept trying to convince Michael I did not realize he was ordering me to swim adjacent to the sandbar.

“You thought it was a suggestion!?!” he asked, appalled, over and over.

I argued I’d been swimming in Lake Michigan for years, often with my mother, and sometimes when the waves were larger.

“They were larger because you were a little kid!” he insisted. Good point. My mom died two years ago at 93, and I hadn’t gone swimming with her for a couple of decades. Still…

Humbly (I thought), I kept trying to explain the swim from my point of view, and Michael from his. I got it. I finally felt terrible enough to shut up. Ellen declared the topic closed.

Some men I know become furious over much smaller things, keeping it all inside until they explode sideways, much later. Michael let it all out. But we talked it through, and we’re still friends. With Ellen, that was no question. We’re friends forever, which made the incident worse.

I promised no more swimming on my own. And while I ruined their morning, it was sweet to realize how much these dear friends love me.

Though I didn’t dwell on this (aloud), it had been a fabulous swim. Right until I climbed out of the lake. A swim the three of us will never, ever forget.