The Long & Winding Road: Being stuck at home can cause irritations—or violence

The best part of this: I do not have to be holed up 24/7 with a partner seething in anger, and with a dominating darkness that is not-so-hidden inside. Many of us have been partnered with people who were not quite right for us. We were irritants to them, and maybe they bugged the hellfire out of us.

But when a relationship is based on control through rage, a serious danger lurks.

The United National Population Fund predicted last week that for every three months of the pandemic shutdown, 15 million more cases of domestic violence will occur worldwide. You do not have to travel the globe to witness that.

As COVID-19 rips its way across the country, more victims of domestic violence are in constant and close proximity to their abusers. And while numbers show that domestic abuse numbers are on an alarming rise during the pandemic (as are gun sales, a frightful combination), officials are cautioning that those are just the tip of this violent iceberg.

If you are held hostage at home during normal times, at least you can go to work, see people at the grocery store or visit with your child’s teacher—and possibly step outside to make that final and lifesaving phone call. But during a shutdown, you may be stuck at home with nobody but your abuser, and perhaps your child, who may also be in danger.