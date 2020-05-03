The Long & Winding Road: Being stuck at home can cause irritations—or violence

Fifty days. For most of us, that’s a record amount of time spent at home.
COVID-19 has me slightly shaken, and it’s stirring things up. Last week, I had one of those days that, in retrospect, I wish I’d just stayed under the covers. And then, when I hit the bed that night, I was unable to find peaceful slumber. By morning, I had memorized the ceiling shadows. It reminded me of when I was living with a silent volcano inside the house. Always ready to erupt.
Due to the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, many of us have been at home for seven weeks now. That feels way too long. Some people are hunkering down with their partners, with their kids or with roommates. Some of us are on our own.
“I hadn’t really thought about what it might be like for people living alone during the
shelter-in-place orders,” a friend states, and then she laughs and refers to her husband. “Must be lonely, but at least it’s not irritating.”
It’s amazing how irritating I can be all on my lonesome. People call this the new normal, and that irritates me. I don’t want this quiet state of affairs to be normal. And I don’t want my silent house to be what I get used to. I can be grateful that I live alone though, or rather, with my dog Maxx. He runs around in circles to remind me to move.
The best part of this: I do not have to be holed up 24/7 with a partner seething in anger, and with a dominating darkness that is not-so-hidden inside. Many of us have been partnered with people who were not quite right for us. We were irritants to them, and maybe they bugged the hellfire out of us.
But when a relationship is based on control through rage, a serious danger lurks.
The United National Population Fund predicted last week that for every three months of the pandemic shutdown, 15 million more cases of domestic violence will occur worldwide. You do not have to travel the globe to witness that.
As COVID-19 rips its way across the country, more victims of domestic violence are in constant and close proximity to their abusers. And while numbers show that domestic abuse numbers are on an alarming rise during the pandemic (as are gun sales, a frightful combination), officials are cautioning that those are just the tip of this violent iceberg.
If you are held hostage at home during normal times, at least you can go to work, see people at the grocery store or visit with your child’s teacher—and possibly step outside to make that final and lifesaving phone call. But during a shutdown, you may be stuck at home with nobody but your abuser, and perhaps your child, who may also be in danger.
Major financial strains like unemployment and concerns about coming up with the money for rent or mortgage can create feelings of shame. For some, including many domestic violence abusers, shame turns into rage that’s often focused at the person who is nearby. Just in the next room.
While some shelters are limiting new clients because of the coronavirus, there are still places—and help—available. If you feel you are living with a dangerous person in this challenging time, please consider calling the National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233. If you are
unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 22522.
Don’t let this be a time when you or your little ones are shaken and without hope.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!