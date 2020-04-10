The Long & Winding Road: Anticipating spring: ‘Hello in There’

I’m waiting for our driveway moments. No, not the National Public Radio driveway moments of sitting in your car outside your home as you listen to the end of a riveting story.
I’m dreaming of driveway dances, backyard barbecues and patio parties. Probably still six feet between us, but finally close enough to see each other whole, and not as teensy faces inside those rectangles on our computers. We can bring our own wine, beer or bubbly water, and individual snacks—no sharing, please. But in time we will be outdoors and together again.
COVID-19 has changed our world as we knew it. Our lives are not going to get back to what we thought was normal anytime soon. The columns of figures displayed on news programs—the numbers that appall because they represent people sick or dead around the world—will eventually decline.
I don’t know about you, but I have to limit my media consumption—and I’m a bonafide news junkie. Yet, watching/listening/reading news nonstop was making me too anxious. Local and global journalists are valiantly out there reporting what we need to know, many brilliantly. But sometimes the horror and deep sadness overwhelms, and then it’s not just a pandemic; it’s a pandemic anxiety that can spiral out of control inside us. Especially if tuning into the daily White House rallies called press conferences. It’s tough watching a handful of official people (standing shoulder to shoulder, sans masks) giving out conflicting information about something so serious. That disinformation is dangerous to our physical and mental health.
Like the verb “trump,” the words zoom, hangouts (Google) and connect (Adobe) will never be the same. Similar to old sci-fi movies, in the past week I’ve “attended” two birthday parties and a book club meeting via Zoom, held online Facebook video-chat classes, and had dozens of conversations on WhatsApp, FB messenger and FaceTime. Screen time is becoming my life. Time to garden!
One wonderful outcome of this pandemic (forgive me if that seems insensitive to those suffering) is that my family is now communicating daily with our 93-year-old mother in Wisconsin. Every day at 3 p.m. Milwaukee time, a worker in her adult living community calls one of us through Skype or FaceTime.
All six of us grown children visit with Sally from our homes in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Paris, Flagstaff and Milwaukee, where my older brother lives not quite four miles from Mom. In our various time zones, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mom talks with one of us and sometimes a grandchild on an electronic tablet. Despite Alzheimer’s, she is delighted to see us. She may last the 30 minutes allotted, or is ready to nap after half that time. It does my heart good to see her. She repeatedly tells me I look beautiful (I ignore her failing eyesight—who grows out of a mother’s love?). I ask how the weather looks outside her window, we say “I miss you,” and make future plans to be together. Here’s hoping.
When I wake in the mornings, I’ve forgotten about the pandemic and, like after a loved one dies and you’ve blessedly forgotten that overnight, it all comes hurtling back. I lie on my side, watching the sky lighten, wondering how we’ll all get through this one day.
I recently began an online yoga series to belay the stress and embrace the day. Zoom, zoom, zoom.
* * *
Happy Passover and Easter everyone—from a healthy distance. And rest in peace to our dear John Prine, who lovingly said to us, “Hello in there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!