The Long & Winding Road: Anticipating spring: ‘Hello in There’

Like the verb “trump,” the words zoom, hangouts (Google) and connect (Adobe) will never be the same. Similar to old sci-fi movies, in the past week I’ve “attended” two birthday parties and a book club meeting via Zoom, held online Facebook video-chat classes, and had dozens of conversations on WhatsApp, FB messenger and FaceTime. Screen time is becoming my life. Time to garden!

One wonderful outcome of this pandemic (forgive me if that seems insensitive to those suffering) is that my family is now communicating daily with our 93-year-old mother in Wisconsin. Every day at 3 p.m. Milwaukee time, a worker in her adult living community calls one of us through Skype or FaceTime.

All six of us grown children visit with Sally from our homes in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Paris, Flagstaff and Milwaukee, where my older brother lives not quite four miles from Mom. In our various time zones, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mom talks with one of us and sometimes a grandchild on an electronic tablet. Despite Alzheimer’s, she is delighted to see us. She may last the 30 minutes allotted, or is ready to nap after half that time. It does my heart good to see her. She repeatedly tells me I look beautiful (I ignore her failing eyesight—who grows out of a mother’s love?). I ask how the weather looks outside her window, we say “I miss you,” and make future plans to be together. Here’s hoping.