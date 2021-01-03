The Long & Winding Road: Adios, au revoir, sayonara, and get lost, 2020

Black Lives Matter activism was, to me, one of the highlights of this past year. BLM was founded in 2013, but it exploded in the media this year with so many Black people being killed by law enforcement, with the acts caught on video. Those included George Floyd, 46, (handcuffed with a knee to his neck until he suffocated), Breonna Taylor, 26, (at home), Rayshard Brooks, 27, (shot in the back, fleeing police) and many more. Sure, many police officers are as upset with these deaths as the rest of us. But it was not until the Black Lives Matters activists hit the streets in mass that a wider circle of people were awakened to the inequities that people of color live with every day compared to many of us who are white.

The flip side of this is the all-male group the Proud Boys, neo-fascists who exude racism and violence. I don’t get it. What’s to be proud of, guys?