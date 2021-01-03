The Long & Winding Road: Adios, au revoir, sayonara, and get lost, 2020

“Goodbye 2020,” reads the digital sign outside Marshall Magnet Elementary School in west Flagstaff.
I won’t add what I’d really want to write there (which involves cursing unfit for grade school children). But here are a couple of attempts at improving their sweet message.
“Good Riddance, stupid 2020!” (In the tone of a grade school kid.)
“Beat it, 2020, you pandemic freak!” (An older student.)
“I never want to see you again, flippin’ 2020, or any of your contagious, scumbag relatives!” (My own voice.)
I feel better. How ’bout you?
I cannot fit here all the awfulness that 2020 brought upon us. More than 333,000 people in the United States dead of the virus, and 1.7 million around the globe. And many “long-haulers,” who continue to feel the negative effects of COVID-19 after the virus has left their bodies.
And here in the great United States, people out of work are basically lining up in bread lines, like during the Great Depression. Out of work, out of shelter, out of food.
Ours is also now a country divided between the stay home and wear your mask-ers vs. the travel the country, the world, and what’s with the ugly face mask?-ers. Of course we were divided before this novel coronavirus. But it was not as obvious, at least not to many.
Black Lives Matter activism was, to me, one of the highlights of this past year. BLM was founded in 2013, but it exploded in the media this year with so many Black people being killed by law enforcement, with the acts caught on video. Those included George Floyd, 46, (handcuffed with a knee to his neck until he suffocated), Breonna Taylor, 26, (at home), Rayshard Brooks, 27, (shot in the back, fleeing police) and many more. Sure, many police officers are as upset with these deaths as the rest of us. But it was not until the Black Lives Matters activists hit the streets in mass that a wider circle of people were awakened to the inequities that people of color live with every day compared to many of us who are white.
The flip side of this is the all-male group the Proud Boys, neo-fascists who exude racism and violence. I don’t get it. What’s to be proud of, guys?
For me, the worst personal tragedy of this passing year was losing my mother, Sally. A woman full of light and grace, she was smart and possessed a good sense of humor. (Read: she thought I was funny exactly when I needed that.) She was finally released from the horrid Alzheimer’s, which had sucked much of her away over this past year’s isolation. I’m happy for her that she’s moved on to whatever comes next (let me know, Mom!) but I do miss her. Today marks three months since she died, and I am ever more conscious of what she gave me—from sending me the family piano 25 years ago, to handing over pieces of clothing I admired, to my freckles and blue eyes. Thanks, Ma.
While sheltering mostly in place, I find I am more aware of my blessings. We’ve had virtual work meetings and bookclubs, family Zooms, ordered groceries online, and many of us even watched past celebrations of the Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop on our computer screens in lieu of a drop this year. Not normal, true, but things happened all the same.
In the past I often rushed from one event to another in my daily life, but this year taught me to enjoy the down time more, whether that consisted of writing, reading, playing with my dog or streaming silly movies into my living room. Sure, I miss movie theaters, but their giant screens and delicious, unhealthy popcorn will be back.
Two years ago I interviewed several parents whose children died of gun violence. So while I cannot see many family members this year, I am grateful that they are still in my life—alive.
For the new year, I wish for kindness toward one another, for an end to this pandemic, and for more dark chocolate and board games.
2021, I’m delighted to meet you!