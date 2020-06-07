The Long & Winding Road: Activism in Flagstaff: Taking it to the streets

“A riot is the language of the unheard.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967
“Black lives matter! Black lives matter!”
“Hands up; don’t shoot! Hands up; don’t shoot!”
The protesters were young and old, black, brown, white.
Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched and held high homemade signs in Flagstaff’s Sunnyside, with hundreds more downtown and on Milton Road last week. One report estimated 1,000 people showed up.
It made me proud of Flagstaff, as our mountain town joined cities and communities in all 50 states—and throughout the world—demanding changes in policing, and bringing attention to decades of murdered black men and women in America like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a cop kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, including three after he stopped moving. Before he died, Floyd repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” to the four police officers at the scene, and before taking his last breath called out to his mother, who had died two years before.
On June 1, a week after Floyd was killed, law enforcement from many different branches, in full riot gear, used tear gas and batons to clear peaceful protesters from outside a church near the White House. Shortly after that, and after comments on being a law and order leader, the president of the United States strode across Lafayette Square to the church, and held up a Bible. No words on the death of Floyd, or on police violence toward people of color throughout this country. Cameras clicked; footage rolled.
Before this, I hadn’t planned to march in protest of black deaths in America. In my upper 60s, I felt it would be risky, given COVID-19. My younger son in Los Angeles marches nearly every day, and I suppose I was hoping to share some of his good karma.
Seeing the latest tactics in our country’s capital, however, I joined African Americans, Native Americans and other protesters speaking up for the rights of minorities targeted by law enforcement. (I wore a mask, staying mostly toward the back or one side of the march.)
The scariest scene was in Sunnyside, where four white men with rifles stood in what I assume was one of their work properties, as if ready to shoot and kill vandalizing protesters. “Go back to California,” shouted one of the gunmen. Has he lived in northern Arizona for three-plus decades as I have, or for generations, as families of some protesters? People near me walked by peacefully, but it shook me up.
True, people have a right to arm themselves, but how about arming yourself with doves and peace signs instead? Imagine a scenario in which those gunmen sit down with protesters of color, and talk about mutual goals in an atmosphere of respect. Unfortunately, our country is so divided right now. But, like MLK, we can dream. And in the meantime, take to the streets.
I hadn’t marched since the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and ‘70s, and it felt right to be showing up for others. The more people raising their voices and their fists — and opening their ears and hearts — the more we can hope to see changes in systemic racism for today, and for future generations.
As Flagstaff joins the country in speaking out for people abused by authority (be it police, banking policies, schools, job discrimination) let’s remember we can choose to listen to one another. Unlike in many cities, Flagstaff protesters were largely peaceful, and didn’t riot. And, no, I don’t need to be reminded that some police officers are good people. A system that lets people who put on uniforms abuse others, though, is not right.
Last week was the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops stormed the public square in Beijing, shooting and killing hundreds of pro-democracy protesters. To remember those murdered, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Hong Kong June 4, 2020. They were defying orders from China, which recently announced that it will impose a national security law in Hong Kong to stop unrest.
No justice, no peace.
