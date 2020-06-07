The Long & Winding Road: Activism in Flagstaff: Taking it to the streets

It made me proud of Flagstaff, as our mountain town joined cities and communities in all 50 states—and throughout the world—demanding changes in policing, and bringing attention to decades of murdered black men and women in America like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a cop kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, including three after he stopped moving. Before he died, Floyd repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” to the four police officers at the scene, and before taking his last breath called out to his mother, who had died two years before.