The Long & Winding Road: A sobering reminder in Flagstaff: Watch for bikes everywhere

Whether you ride a classic Klein, a refurbished Schwinn, or a funky folding bike, it’s time to come together and support these riders and their families. And it’s also time to push for rider safety. The corner of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street where the accident occurred is notorious – as are so many Flagstaff intersections – for blind spots and vehicles trying to beat the lights before they turn to red. Many communities paint their bike lanes bright green, be that throughout the city, or at dangerous, confusing intersections. Others have wide bike lanes with substantial dividers between bikes and vehicles.

Since I moved to Flagstaff 35 years ago, the biking scene has changed. We now have more bikers, some on speedy electric bikes -- not to mention skateboarders and scooters whizzing along, all which change the mix of what’s on our narrow streets.

When I’m out on two wheels, I feel a mixture of emotions -- glee that I’m getting another ride in, and hypervigilance due to my own vulnerability. We on bikes are tiny and fragile compared to cars and trucks. Over the years I’ve ridden my bike on many days to teach at NAU. Milton Road is a nightmare, and crossing the train tracks on Beaver Street is nerve-wracking. I’m always aware of the dangers lurking. Many times I’ve ridden through the intersection where this accident took place.