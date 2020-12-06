The Long & Winding Road: A shift toward levity

I slipped my hands into my back pockets of my corduroy jeans last week: R-i-i-i-i-p!
What? Just the slight pressure of my fingers in my pocket tore the fiber of my best pants. They’re practically new. Aren’t they? Are my fingers stronger—or thicker—since COVID-19 hit?
Nope. The truth is that now I wear my few favorite clothes over and over, given that I don’t need to worry about looking outfit-savvy working from home. At least I occasionally get out of my sweats before Zooming. And, after sifting through my coronavirus fog, I realize I’ve had these threadbare cords for four years or more. Time flies when you’re not having fun.
This pandemic brings so many horrific tragedies to witness. But some of the resulting scenarios can simply be aggravating, even amusing. With a loving nod to anyone who has suffered real losses during these past eight months, let’s go with light, for a change.
Like when your dog gazes solemnly into your eyes, reminding you that you’ve only taken him on two walks today—and it’s almost 11 a.m. This is evidence of the assumed rights of these pandemic pooches. Or the flip side. The Rover that runs away from his owner who’s holding up the leash because she wants to yank him around the neighborhood for the third time. In the past hour. People, your canine companion is tired. Dog tired.
Speaking of dogs, did you know when you scoop the poop you’re doing your daily coronavirus test? Because if you can smell it, seems you haven’t caught the virus yet. Every time I scoop, I think, “Oh that smells bad. I’m safe for now.” I do amuse myself. Same regarding the odors in your very own bathroom. So no more boasting that someone’s “s*%# don’t stink.” Just saying.
And on how many occasions have you found yourself headed to the gas station thinking it must be time to fill up, when you realize you’ve put fewer than 25 miles onto the odometer in the past month? The gas needle’s hardly budged. Adding insult to embarrassment, you drove up on the wrong side of the pump, because it’s been so long.
Then there’s the lack of haircuts. Lots of my friends still get their locks clipped and styled, and I know it’s probably as safe as going to a doctor’s office with all the new protocols in place. Still, I’ve not had a haircut since February, as I’ve earlier confessed. My hair’s been looking pretty good with my personal trim system. Step out of the shower, take the kitchen scissors, twist a handful of hair one way, clip, clip, clip, twist again, and repeat. Two days after doing so last week I decided on a whim (remember the COVID misty mind) to do it all over again. I’m glad it’s winter-hat weather. The lovely gal who normally does my hair might cry if she saw me.
And how about the gazillion people hiking in our beloved Sedona area? Remember past winters when we could head south for a little R & R, feeling grateful that Arizona’s Highway 89A wasn’t crazy busy every day? Sure, you sometimes had to find a quiet trail a bit far from the madding—or maddening—crowd. Now, though, with all the Californians and Phoenicians working remotely, the Red Rocks are like agave syrup to city ants.
Am I sounding bitter? Apologies. Maybe I’m as COVID-exhausted as the aforementioned pups. At least I’m not wearing a leash at the moment. Leash and mask are hanging near the front door, awaiting the next outing. And I’m ready in my best corduroys, into whose pocket I will stash my mask, able to reach it through so many entry points.
