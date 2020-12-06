The Long & Winding Road: A shift toward levity

Speaking of dogs, did you know when you scoop the poop you’re doing your daily coronavirus test? Because if you can smell it, seems you haven’t caught the virus yet. Every time I scoop, I think, “Oh that smells bad. I’m safe for now.” I do amuse myself. Same regarding the odors in your very own bathroom. So no more boasting that someone’s “s*%# don’t stink.” Just saying.

And on how many occasions have you found yourself headed to the gas station thinking it must be time to fill up, when you realize you’ve put fewer than 25 miles onto the odometer in the past month? The gas needle’s hardly budged. Adding insult to embarrassment, you drove up on the wrong side of the pump, because it’s been so long.