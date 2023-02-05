“It’s so beautiful.”

“It’s so much work!”

“My back is so sore!”

“Don’t slip out there!”

“It’s so beautiful.”

These sentences were uttered all over town last month. So many chilly sentiments. We love the snow; we hate the snow; we cherish the snowpack; we wonder if the two-decade drought will be lessened; we love getting out into the white stuff; alright already, we’re sick and tired of it.

I bet “shoveling” has been the word spoken most in Flagstaff this year.

Those of us who work remotely or are retired are blessed to able to stay at home when it’s blizzarding out, sipping coffee, tea or hot chocolate, not having to go to battle with the inches upon inches that grew into feet upon feet of snow this January.

According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff received more than five feet of snow last month, the third highest amount since 104.8 inches fell in 1949. Wow. That’s more than eight and a half feet in one month. And I thought I was tired from shoveling! There’s that word again.

One of the wonderful parts of weather extremes is neighbors helping neighbors, and I was one of those benefitting this year thanks to a local angel named Miguel who brought his snowplow to get me started a few times. On top of that, he and the angel Stephanie kept attacking their, mine and others’ maddeningly icy berms that would secretively arrive in the dark of night. (Hey, old-timers, do you remember when the city plows used to leave those tall mounds of excess snow in select places on the streets, instead of at our driveways? Just saying.)

Once you take a break from shoveling, one of the beauties of this much snow is that it’s there for us play in. I’ve cross-country skied, hiked and ran in the woods many times since the snow came. Some people are out there in snowshoes. Last week I chose my knee-high snow boots instead of ski boots for my venture out behind the Lowell Observatory. It was late afternoon, and the light was magical. Of course, we all notice the gorgeous ponderosa pines all year, but in winter, with the sparkling white/blue snow, the shadows of the towering, dark trees made the sunshine appear to move to and fro like a scene from a children’s book.

The challenging but fun part is when you are hiking or walking along a narrow icy path made from those who went before, and suddenly one foot is buried in snow up to your knee, the other one still high above. After getting up, it’s worth a laugh and always a good way to get the amused hound galumphing through the deep snow for a wet kiss on the nose (mine, not his).

While we locals complain about the sometimes standstill of weekend traffic, especially on Highway 180, and the plastic-sled trash left behind, it’s fun to see the visiting youngsters playing in the snow—some even seeing it for the first time. Their faces turn bright from the cold; their expressions full of amazement. I admire those parents who bring them up the hill to us.

If you cannot make it outside or simply need a day off from being cold, you can entertain yourself by watching the finches, Steller’s jays and cardinals flit about, bright colors exploding against the backdrop of white.

Winter can bring loss too, of course—folks whose loved ones have died recently. The long dark nights are especially tough during those lonely hours. My heart goes out to you.

I hear our emergency room and the walk-in clinics have been overloaded with broken legs, arms and every bone in between. It reminds me of a taxi ride I took in Dublin about a decade ago. Ireland had been hit with an unusual January ice storm. I noticed many people outside walking with crutches. “Ay, it’s true, lass,” the cabby responded. “The day of the storm I was drivin’, and everywhere I looked people were slippin’ and fallin’ to the ground, now weren’t they?” He was concerned yet amused at the cartoonish sight.

I suppose that’s a good philosophy—concern, amusement, and let’s add joy. Because remember, spring is on the way. Until then, stay warm, dears!