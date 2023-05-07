Last week, I must have captured a half dozen spiders, all pretty big. My method: Place an upside-down glass over them as they scurry across the floor and then slip a piece of thick paper underneath the glass and carry the critter outside. Slide the glass away and, poof, let them drop to the ground.

I’ve been puzzled because in the past it seemed like they visited my house mostly in the fall. What are they doing inside this spring? Of course, I searched the Internet.

One online expert informed me that autumn is the main season for spideys to come into the home. OK; I was right.

But why stop at one online spider authority? With the world at my fingertips, why not spend hours on this question? We can avoid so much while sitting in front of our computers, clicking away! I hit on more sites. One informed me that as the temperatures rise after a cold winter, thawing the ground, the female spiders that were hiding all winter “start to emerge and lay their eggs for the upcoming season. A typical female spider lays about 100 eggs, but in some extreme instances, a single female spider can lay as many as 2,500 eggs!” This was a pest-service site, so I suppose it was written to terrify readers toward arachnophobia, pushing us to make that call.

I resisted, given my glass-and-paper system at the ready.

An NBC article informed me that it may be a lot better to be a female spider than a male.

“Once a session of quality lovemaking ends,” writes Amelia Tomas poetically, “the female of many species will often kill and eat the male after sex.”

OK. I think I can stop my research now.

Still, it got me thinking. With all the big-name men losing their media jobs or political positions lately, many due to sexual harassment or worse of their female colleagues, should those women have followed the example of the female spiders? I couldn’t mean they should go cannibalistic on their partners, or actually murder them. Could I? (If I thought that, I certainly wouldn’t put it in a family-newspaper column!) But what about fighting back to do enough damage that the male harasser is brought up short, making him pause before ever again taking advantage of another woman? Perhaps that was the #MeToo movement in a nutshell.

In her speculative-fiction novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood creates a society that keeps women in the service of men, sexually and otherwise. The book is based partly on Atwood’s concerns about where our society is headed regarding men’s power over women. It is a cautionary story about real-world sexist ideologies between the genders.

I have four brothers, two sons, and wonderful male friends. My sweet Uncle Peter who died last week was a picture of a gentle, kind soul. So this is not about you, guys! Yet too many men in power, especially those who rise to the top of their fields, along the way lose sight of what it is to be decent, honest and respectful of other human beings. There was the U.S. president having sex with a White House intern, another one who bragged he could grab women’s privates with no consequences and the media mogul who locked his office door to commit rape. Or, most recently, the media star ousted by his network partly for getting caught lying but also for creating a hostile workplace. And one doesn’t have to be famous to mistreat others -- or to be kind.

Back to my eight-legged visitors. (Yes, please, you say!) I tell them thank you for coming, for eating mosquitoes, and send them on their way. And for the one guy I trapped, forgetting about the quarter-inch of water in the glass, sorry for the sudden shower. (Sorry it wasn’t sauv blanc, if you’re an imbibing arthropod.) I hope you didn’t drown after I tossed you into the night.

So uninvited visitors, beware. Friendly others, come say hello to me too. It will be fun. Really.