Here in San Diego, Calif., mystery writers and fans of all sizes, types and backgrounds are gathered at the Bouchercon World Mystery Convention. Nearly 2,000 of them wander the circular hallways of a hotel near the water with IDs swinging on lanyards. The group has been meeting since 1970, and the event includes panels, speakers, award ceremonies and books, books, books.

I am also here wandering because I love mysteries, yes, but also because my very own mystery novel will be published later this month. “Mars Hill Murder” is scheduled for release Sept. 27, 2023. I am psyched and honestly, a little in shock that it is really happening.

I started working on this novel more than a decade ago, and the size, number of characters and plot twists ballooned and shrank multiple times. It was once twice as long as it is now, with far too many plots and characters for even the most patient of readers. I put the book aside to work on nonfiction projects and do my regular job: teaching journalism students at Northern Arizona University. When I retired two years ago; however, I picked the book back up and that became my focus, my love. I missed the students, but not the job. Now, I have a book in hand and am pleased with the editing process, delighted with the cover and—fingers crossed—eventually, hope to be thrilled with the sales.

One thing that’s struck me here in San Diego. There are so many mystery writers. To share just a few of the big names: Ann Cleeves (her novels featuring Vera Stanhope in Northumberland and Jimmy Perez in the Shetland Islands are now a BBC series), David Baldacci (who’s written more than 50 novels, many of which were made into films) and Naomi Hiraha (whose Mas Arai mysteries have been published in English, Japanese Korean and French).

Then there are small-publisher authors like me, self-published authors, and hundreds of mid-level publishing house authors. And then there are the hundreds of mystery fans. I’ve met many fun and interesting people here from writers to readers, to combinations of the two. And the panels have been jammed full of great ideas, advise and tough to hilarious conversations. Everyone seems to be on fire with ideas to share.

Mars Hill Murder, set in Flagstaff, involves a young newspaper reporter (how could it not after my four decades in the biz?), a woman on the run from a violent husband and a local cop who just wants to solve crimes. And those crimes come in the shape of young people in low-income jobs being murdered in the wee hours. Who is the killer or killers? Why are the murders happening? Will the main characters solve the puzzle before someone else dies at the hands of this mad murderer?

If this sounds like a shameless self-serving pitch, dear Reader, it is! In fact, you can find out more about the book at marshillmurder.com or more about me at marytolan.com. And if you’re in a book club, please get in touch, and I’ll come to one of your meetings. Now I know I truly sound like Don Draper from “Mad Men”—pushing, pushing to make that sale from Madison Avenue.

Seriously, though, books are written for readers, and especially those of you who have been reading this column for years and sending me such supportive notes (well most of them have been) I sure hope you read Mars Hill Murder. It is waiting for your perusal and, I hope, enjoyment.