Editor’s note: With the new Daily Sun distribution schedule, Mary Tolan’s “The Long & Winding Road” column will be delivered by your mail carrier on the first Thursday of the month rather than in the Sunday edition.

If your eyes are upon this page, dear Reader, congratulations. We found each other!

That said, with the Fourth of July just behind us, we can give a nod to summer’s true arrival. Whether you went to the parade, ran in one of the local holiday foot races, sat in the grass to hear our symphony play patriotic tunes, swam in the Ditch Pool, or stayed cool at home watching baseball or reruns of PBS’ “Endeavor,” we’re now in the “when-will-the-monsoons-arrive” section of summer. Here’s hoping they’re on their way, and that this year, they did not bless us in May to forget us in July! Whatever the weather, I hope you find some excellent adventures soon.

Perhaps, however, not the kind of adventure that requires you take a Mercedes-Sprinter-sized, plasticky-looking baby submarine down to the floor of the ocean. To get a glimpse at another wreck, no less—the famous Titanic that in 1912 sank in the north Atlantic Ocean. Not a good idea. I am certainly not mocking the dead who have families grieving their losses.

But I am questioning a bit.

My main issue about the fatal outing of the tiny Titan is how the rescue effort compared in dollars, countries and human hours to the lack of those same resources that were spent to rescue a capsized boat full of migrants. Both tragedies happened mid-June, the migrant tragedy some four days before the Titan disappeared forever beneath the ocean’s surface.

After the fishing trawler in the Mediterranean Sea capsized off the coast of Greece on June 14, various accounts reported that: 1. the Greeks were trying to tow them to another country’s watery jurisdiction; 2. Greece and other countries knew of the boat’s drama turned trauma 13 hours before it sank, and did little to help it; and 3. the migrants refused help. There is a great deal of theories circulating in the public discourse, and it’s impossible, from little Flagstaff, Arizona, to know what happened on the Mediterranean Sea, as 700 to 750 Pakistani, Syrian, Egyptian and Palestinian refugees and migrants hoped to land safely to request asylum, reportedly in Italy. Only approximately 100 people were rescued alive.

Is it possible to understand why the disappearance of the five adventuring men brought more help and attention than the deaths of approximately 600 poor people yearning for new lives?

Here is a partial list of the countries and entities that rushed to the scene of the missing Titan, or loaned equipment to the cause, based on national media reporting:

The U.S., Canada, France, Germany and Great Britain; The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Air Force, the US National Guard, and more private ships and equipment. The responses involved surface searches as well as remotely operated underwater sonar searches. Estimates say the costs have run into the millions of dollars (much of it taxpayer money).

Perhaps, like the families of the five who boarded the Titan (a co-owner of the Titan’s company OceanGate, an explorer/researcher, a researcher diver and billionaire and his son), the families of the refuges who drowned may wish their family members had not taken the voyage. But the second group of families may have felt they had no choice, and I’m certain they would have been grateful if the resources spent on the five Titan “adventurers” had also been spent on the rescue of their loved ones.

Immigration is a complex, troubling issue, and obviously I am no expert. Still, that so many people, hours, dollars, euros and pounds were spent on five men compared to many fewer resources spent towards helping more than 700 people, does not sit right. The bios of the five that perished in the Atlantic Ocean are impressive, professionally and personally. But will we ever get to know, post-mortem, the inside stories of all those who are dead in the Mediterranean?

Let’s see if next time a boat begins to sink with hundreds of people hoping for better lives, the world watches—and takes action—the way it was riveted to and reacting to an underground adventure of fewer than a half dozen men.