It will be sadly quiet without hearing the reassuring plop of our Sunday local paper on the driveway beginning next month. Changes in the industry are forcing the Arizona Daily Sun to deliver the print copy only three days a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in bigger editions — and even those will not arrive until your mail carrier stops by with the regular mail. By the time those arrive, most of us will have read the news online. Some cities have lost their newspaper coverage altogether, so I am grateful that we will still have ours.

I say the change will be a challenge, but I know that may be true because I am of, ahem, a certain age. I like reading the hard copy, especially the Sunday print edition. Many of my silver-haired friends are the same. We make our coffee, perhaps toast with raspberry jam, and then sit with a comfortable sigh and open the Sunday paper. We shake it out and fold it over to our favorite sections, hardly aware of the ink seeping into our darkening fingertips.

When I was teaching journalism at Northern Arizona University, however, my students were not reading the print copy of the local paper or any other newspaper. In fact, until I assigned that as mandatory reading they could stay up on local issues, many of them got their news only from podcasts and social media, or social news aggregating services like Reddit. I always hoped that after the semester was over and they moved on, they would still read the local paper—probably online—no matter where they lived, as well as national and even international publications. To me, that is how they can stay abreast of their city’s, country’s and the world’s developments.

When I first was hired by the university, I was shocked when my academic colleagues told me they never read the “local rag.” They had too much other reading and important tasks to do, and some actually looked down on local journalism. Some friends feel it is more important to read the New York Times or other national publications than take the few minutes to make it through the Daily Sun. My feeling, however, is that if you do not read the local paper—regardless of your location—you may miss news of an urgent city council meeting, a rezoning vote, an environmental issue, and so much more. (Not to mention “Doonesbury” on Sundays.) Of course, you can learn the latest in other ways, especially if you are a local activist, volunteer, or stay aware through other means. But, still, I cannot imagine living in any town or city without pouring over the “local rag.” (I use that term affectionately. When my former colleagues used it, it was with disdain. We are all cut from different cloths.) In fact, I love to read the local daily and/or weekly paper when I travel. It helps me get a feel for the place.

As newspapers are dying across the country, citizens are becoming less informed, and as a dyed-in-the-wool journalist, I fear this loss gives open permission to all kinds of dark designs: under-the-table deals, bribes, politicians being less than on the up and up. Sorry to be a cynic, but if reporters are not out there following the money, that money may change hands in less than upright ways. Dirty money? No problem if nobody is watching.

So while I feel a bit shattered as the changes in our local paper commence, I am hopeful that these young Daily Sun journalists (and that one old photographer) will keep up the good fight. From informing us about important city and county issues, to making us smile with a front-page story about support dogs, to letting us know how a local play or dance performance was, I’ll keep turning to the Sun to stay abreast of it all. The paper, along with KNAU radio, are my local news lifelines.

I do not yet know if my column will be in print elsewhere, or simply in the online Sunday Sun, but I am sure you will find out soon. Because while this may seem a small issue, it is news. And that is what newspapers provide. News, entertainment and analysis. Who can live without that?