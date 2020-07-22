Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I are middle-aged. We have been together for 2 1/2 years. I love him, and I'm grateful for such a wonderful man at this point in my life. My problem is, he calls me "Sweet Baby" every single time he addresses me. ("Sweet Baby, what do you need help with?" "Sweet Baby, I am on my way." "What did you say, Sweet Baby?") Even when it comes to trying to be affectionate, he'll say, "You're my sweet baby, aren't you?" He asks this over and over and over, and then says, "You're my sweet baby."

Abby, I could probably take it occasionally, but his continuous use of it now makes me cringe. I hate it! I have told him how much I'd prefer for him to use my name, but he won't. He continues with the "Sweet Baby" in texts, calls, in person -- constantly. I'm starting to wonder if he's doing it deliberately.

He, in turn, likes being called "Big Daddy," but I won't do it.

I'm trying not to end a wonderful relationship. I feel that by ignoring my request, he is being rude. Your advice? -- CRINGING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR CRINGING: Your boyfriend may be following a script he has written in his head. Has it occurred to you that "Sweet Baby" may be what he has called ALL the women in his life -- which would make it less a term of endearment than rote recitation?